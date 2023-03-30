Growing Demand for Data Security and Networking Solutions Drives the SASE Market

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), SASE Market Research, By Offering, By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Region – Forecast Till 2030” The global secure access services edge market is likely to garner significant traction in the current decade. Market Research Future (MRFR) confirms that the global secure access services edge market is poised to escalate from USD 0.9 billion in 2022 to USD 5.5 billion by 2030, growing at a 12.50% CAGR throughout the review period (2022-2030). The SASE market value was settled at USD 0.8 billion in 2021.

Dominant Key Players in SASE Market Covered are:

VMware Inc. (US)

Fortinet Inc. (US)

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

Akamai Technologies Inc. (US)

Zscaler Inc. (US)

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (US)

Cato Networks Ltd. (Israel)

Versa Networks Inc. (US)

Cloudflare Inc. (US)

Broadcom Corporation (US)

Checkpoint Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel)

Forcepoint (US)

Aryaka Networks Inc. (US)

Citrix Systems Inc. (US)

McAfee Corp. (US)

Secure Access Services Edge Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details SASE Market Size USD 5.5 Billion by 2030 SASE Market Growth 12.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities Businesses are unaware of cloud security architecture and strategy Key Market Drivers The need to unlock widespread zero-trust adoption is growing Upgrading Requirements for Compliance with Regulatory and Data Protection Laws

Secure access services edge (SASE) is a network architecture framework that combines cloud-native security technologies and wide area network (WAN) capabilities to offer secure access to users, systems, and endpoints to connect to applications and services anywhere. With the increasing number of remote users and migration of applications to the cloud, the need for improved application performance and network security is likely to grow, and therefore, the demand for SASE platforms will increase.

Heightened cybersecurity awareness led by increased high-profile breaches drives the market growth. The rising demand for SASE solutions to address growing data security needs and networking drives the market growth. Besides, the increased funding & support from public & private organizations and venture capitalists allow the SASE market to garner significant gains.

Rising adoption of cloud environments to secure seamless access to applications anywhere users work and gain operational efficiencies by simplifying deployment, management, and policy enforcement across all environments influence the market value. Growing digitization and automation in BFSI, retail & e-commerce, IT & telecommunications, and healthcare & government sectors enormously increase the need for network infrastructures.

Industry Trends

The onset of COVID-19 influenced the secure access services edge market significantly. The rising need for efficient networks and solutions due to remote working allowed the market to progress continually throughout 2020 and 2021. With many people working from home, use cases for personally owned and corporate-issued devices and cloud apps are expected to grow.

The hybrid work environment is expected to continue for some time, further increasing IT, security, and networking complexity. The market is estimated to witness increasing demand and revenues in future years. Despite ongoing supply chain challenges facing the broader technology market, secure access services edge security would transform networks.

Digital transformation and the reliance on mobile and cloud computing are growing more than ever. Now, SASE is capable of addressing evolving data security and networking issues. Nevertheless, growth in the adoption of cloud computing and high-performance computing technologies would accelerate the market growth throughout the forecast period.

On the other hand, factors impeding the secure access services edge market’s growth include high costs associated with the initial implementation of SASE solutions and the lack of technical expertise required for designing the technology and integration with emerging technologies. Exponential improvements in remote work, digital transformation, and cloud use have opened up the need for SASE, meeting the continued demand for speed and efficiency.

Segments

The secure access services edge market is segmented into offerings, organization size, end-users, verticals, and regions. The offering segment comprises network as a service and security as a service. The organization size segment comprises small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The vertical segment comprises government, retail & e-commerce, BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecommunications, and others. The region segment comprises the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Geographical Analysis

North America is the largest market for secure access services edge solutions. The strong presence of key SASE providers, such as VMware, Cisco Systems, and Zscaler, and the spurring rise in end-user industries, such as BFSI, retail, and e-commerce, boost the region’s SASE market shares. Besides, the growing demand for cloud security solutions and authentication frauds boosts SASE implementations. The US, Canada, and Mexico are major contributors to the North American secure access services edge market growth.

APAC is another lucrative market for secure access services edge solutions. The rising demand for cloud networks and security boosts the growth of the market. Moreover, substantiating funding for cybersecurity and executive orders mandating focus from governments allow SASE solutions to garner vast prominence. The rise in demand for software and support services and cloud environment adoption would drive strong revenue growth in the SASE market during the assessment period.

Competitive Landscape

The highly competitive secure access services edge market appears fragmented, with many key players forming a competitive landscape. Strategic investments, partnerships, R&D programs, and geographical expansions are key trends for the market players. Market players strive to expand their SASE architectures and offerings, including cloud-based security and identity management services. Market players invest significantly to drive research & development activities and expansion plans.

For instance, on Mar.06, 2023, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced the acquisition of a cloud security provider, Axis Security, to fortify network security. The acquisition will enable HPE to expand its edge-to-cloud security capabilities by offering a unified Secure Access Services Edge (SASE) solution that can meet the increasing demand for integrated networking and security solutions delivered as-a-service.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an American information technology company having operations in many countries. Axis Security offers a Security Services Edge (SSE) platform that can address the need for improved application performance and increased network security among enterprises that have many remote users and are migrating applications to the cloud.

COVID-19 Analysis

Due to growing market competition, the global access control market has seen extraordinary growth over the last decade. As a result, the need for contactless biometrics & smart card solutions for environmental security has skyrocketed. COVID-19, on the other hand, has inflicted a serious blow to the sector, causing supply and demand to plummet at the same time. The huge increase in need for access control solutions for different verticals in the last few years drove the market. The epidemic, on the other hand, has slowed the market’s expansion. Once end-user industries recover from the effects of the pandemic, the market is likely to regain its development momentum.

