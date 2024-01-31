Leading platform for mission-critical work aims to defend nation-state security organizations from increasing cyberthreats and malicious AI targeting SMS, WhatsApp and Signal users

Palo Alto, California, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mattermost Inc., the leading collaboration platform for mission-critical work, today announced its joint-development program for protecting national security and public safety assets against the acceleration of cyberthreats and malicious AI targeting SMS, WhatsApp, Signal and other personal messaging applications.

“AI-based impersonation and mobile phone number takeover are accelerating the threat landscape by targeting consumer messaging applications like SMS, WhatsApp and Signal,” said Corey Hulen, Mattermost CTO and Co-founder, “It’s vital to develop a new generation of architectures and technologies to defend national security assets while also accelerating the speed and effectiveness of operational teams and secure mobile workflows.”

Mattermost’s new joint-development program aims to partner with defense, government and critical infrastructure enterprises to develop a range of hybrid security and infrastructure architectures to meet specific operational and cyberdefense objectives.

The architecture begins with Mattermost’s industry-leading private cloud configuration offering complete self-sovereign operations and security. The new offering would provide federated communications from existing Mattermost instances to one or more public cloud Mattermost deployments with publicly available mobile applications the the iOS and Android App Stores for mission partners and local law enforcement to install on their personal phones for the duration of the mission, replacing SMS and personal messaging applications with a mobile communication system that verifies the identity of national security operators and maintains control of national security communications, among other cyberdefense and self-sovereignty benefits.

National security organizations who are existing Mattermost customers can request to join the joint-development program for this new offering by contacting their account teams.

Mattermost provides a secure collaboration platform for accelerating mission critical work. We serve national security, government, and critical infrastructure organizations, including financial services, utilities, and vital technology enterprises. Customers range from global tech giants to the world’s largest banks to the U.S. Department of Defense and governmental agencies around the world. Our self-hosted and cloud offerings provide integrated workflow automation, AI-acceleration, ChatOps with team messaging, audio calling and screen share, on an open core platform vetted and deployed by the world’s most essential organizations. We co-build the future of collaboration with over 4,000 open source project contributors who’ve provided over 30,000 code improvements towards our shared product vision, which is translated into 20 languages.

