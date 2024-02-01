Macon Rich Interim CEO of Secure Solar Futures

Staunton, VA, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Secure Solar Futures has appointed Macon Rich as interim CEO. Rich has been engaged with the financial direction of Secure Solar Futures since its inception and previously served as CFO. Before joining the company, Rich served nearly 40 years in financial and management positions in industries including banking, supply chain logistics, and news media.

“Over more than a decade with Secure Solar Futures, Macon has demonstrated his ability to lead a team in a dynamic business environment, which is key to our company’s plans for growth. And his unique ability to bring people together will support our effort to develop Solar Regional Clusters for workforce development in coalfield regions of Virginia and West Virginia,” said Anthony Smith, president and co-founder of Secure Solar Futures.

The company has also hired Joshua Kraybill as Project Management Director. In this role, Kraybill will oversee planning and construction of new projects as well as ongoing operations and maintenance of completed projects. Drawing on more than five years’ experience in solar sales and project development, Kraybill will select, engage, and manage contractors providing engineering, procurement, and construction services.

“Joshua will help us find the best EPC partner for each project to finish construction on shorter timelines while delivering the most value to our customers,” said Smith.

In other staff changes, Maggie Davison became CFO, after having served the company as COO. Ian Picard joined the company’s Richmond, VA office as Business Development Associate after previous positions in sales of software and construction materials as well as stints teaching English internationally.

About Secure Solar Futures

As a market and policy leader, Secure Solar Futures builds, owns, manages, and funds affordable Resilient Solar Solutions® for schools, hospitals, and businesses. The company combines state–of–the–art solar technology with an innovative business model to make commercial-scale solar readily affordable in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, helping customers realize solar energy’s economic, environmental, and community benefits. In 2017, Secure Solar Futures became a Certified B Corporation®. Find the company online at www.securesolarfutures.com.

