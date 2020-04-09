Secure Technology Alliance to Host Lunch and Learn Webinar Series on Mobile Driver’s Licenses

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Driver’s licenses are coming to mobile devices – a move that will greatly impact the way identities are securely verified across the U.S. The Secure Technology Alliance is hosting a webinar series to discuss mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) and the impact they will have on identity verification as more states adopt the technology. Government and industry professionals will come away from this four-part webinar series with a better understanding of mDL capabilities, availability and trust ecosystems.

The first webinar will provide an introduction into mDLs and will be held Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 1pm ET/10am PT. To register, visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8833959508959887628 .

Confirmed speakers include: Geoff Slagle, American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA); Mike McCaskill, Florida Highway Patrol; David Kelts, GET Group North America; and Randy Vanderhoof, Secure Technology Alliance. Additional state mDL representatives have been invited to join the panel of speakers.

“mDLs are coming to the U.S., and it’s critical that parties who issue and accept identity documents understand what this technology can mean for them and how quickly this can soon impact their consumption of identity,” said Randy Vanderhoof, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “This webinar series will give attendees a better understanding of the implementation efforts already underway with state issuers and the benefits for relying party communities. The series will also address attendee questions about how mDLs can be used and why they can be trusted.”

This series will focus on mDLs that comply with the new draft international standard— ISO/IEC 18013-5, “ Personal Identification – ISO-Compliant Driving License – Part 5: Mobile Driving License Application .” Topics will vary for each webinar and will include the following:

What mDLs are and how they can be used

Initial and future capabilities of mDLs that comply with ISO/IEC 18013-5

Privacy and trust in the mDL ecosystem

mDL use and benefits for relying parties who need to verify identities

Ecosystem implementation challenges and industry initiatives

Those who attend all four webinar sessions and take part in brief online retention assessment quizzes will receive a certificate of participation from the Secure Technology Alliance.

The webinar series is being developed by the Secure Technology Alliance Identity Council. The Identity Council provides leadership and coordination and serves as the focal point for the Alliance‘s identity and identity-related efforts leveraging embedded chip technology and privacy- and security-enhancing software.

Additional information on mDLs can be found in the “ The Mobile Driver’s License (mDL) and Ecosystem ” white paper, which answers essential questions around the standards, features and uses of an mDL.

