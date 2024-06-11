ROSEVILLE, Minn., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (OTC: SCTH), an emerging growth company that develops and markets cutting-edge security and safety devices, products, and technologies such as Top Kontrol and its early-stage cybersecurity and cryptocurrency technology incubator Piranha Blockchain, is pleased to announce that the Caveat Emptor designation has been removed by OTC Markets and SecureTech’s stock is now tradable on the OTC Pink Exchange.

SecureTech’s President and CEO Kao Lee commented, “This is a monumental milestone for SecureTech. The Caveat Emptor removal is a direct result of our perseverance and commitment to our shareholders. SecureTech will continue diligently working to maintain the highest level of compliance and transparency with OTC Markets and the Securities and Exchange Commission.”

“With this matter fully resolved, our pathway is finally clear to take our company to the next level and reward our shareholders who trusted and patiently supported us through this entire process. I look forward to sharing some new and exciting developments we have been working on with our shareholders in the coming weeks and months,” added Mr. Lee.

About SecureTech Innovations

SecureTech is an emerging growth company that develops and markets security and safety devices, products, and technologies – our products preserve life, protect property, and prevent crime. SecureTech is the maker of Top Kontrol®, the only anti-theft and anti-carjacking system known that can safely stop a carjacking without any action by the driver. Through its Piranha Blockchain subsidiary, SecureTech is developing advanced cybersecurity technologies for blockchain and cryptocurrency systems and platforms involving cryptocurrency mining, digital asset storage and protection, and cryptocurrency trading platforms. For more information, visit securetechinnovations.com, topkontrol.com, and piranhablockchain.com.

Certain statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, may include forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of Management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (“SecureTech”) assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or Management’s estimates or opinions change, other than as required pursuant to applicable securities laws. For a description of additional risks and uncertainties, please refer to SecureTech’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report filed on Form 10-K.

+1 (651) 317-8990

[email protected]