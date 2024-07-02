SEATTLE, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SecureW2 , a comprehensive passwordless security platform provider, today announced it has been named the Authentication Management Solution of the Year in the 2024 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. SecureW2 was selected from thousands of nominees for being one of the best and brightest remote and hybrid technology solution providers.

Maintaining robust security in the face of sophisticated cyber threats is a challenge for organizations of all sizes. As a growing number of attacks seek to exploit the weaknesses of credential-based authentication, businesses are increasingly looking to adopt passwordless authentication for improved security and user experience.

SecureW2 provides a platform that enables organizations to adopt passwordless authentication for Wi-Fi, IDP SSO, applications, and desktop logins. This Zero Trust security approach eliminates the network as an attack surface, bundling cloud RADIUS authentication, Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), device onboarding, and network configuration software into a comprehensive security solution. SecureW2 achieves passwordless authentication through CBA (Certificate-Based Authentication), significantly reducing the number of entry points that can be targeted by threat actors. Certificates prevent over-the-air credential theft and many social engineering attacks. Because certificates are non-exportable and locked to the machines they were issued to, they enable organizations to enforce device trust, thwarting hackers’ attempts to phish credentials or bypass MFA.

“IT teams face mounting security challenges between aging infrastructure, password vulnerabilities, and a lack of device trust that create glaring security gaps,” said Bert Kashyap, CEO, SecureW2. “Winning the RemoteTech Breakthrough Award highlights our commitment to helping organizations everywhere eliminate credentials, better protect their network, and make both admins and users happy with the connected experience, no matter where they are.”

Offering an improvement in end-user experience as well as time and cost savings for IT and security teams, SecureW2’s cloud-native architecture has enabled millions of users and devices to adopt modern certificate-driven passwordless security. It allows organizations to leverage real-time security and compliance data from identity and management infrastructure including Azure, Okta, Intune, and Jamf to dynamically automate and authorize access for wired and wireless network security, Apps, VPN, and Desktop Logon.

Today’s announcement follows SecureW2’s recent win of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in the network security, digital certificate, and passwordless solution categories, as well as its first funding round of $80 million investment from Insight Partners, a leading firm in cybersecurity investments. The company recently expanded its passwordless certificate-based infrastructure access to include application security access driven by the expansion of Microsoft’s Azure CBA’s capabilities. It also released certificate-based ACME device attestation with the Apple ecosystem allowing organizations, for the first time, to incorporate a new and increased level of Device Trust provided by Apple’s Managed Device Attestation.

About SecureW2

SecureW2 is a cybersecurity SaaS company focused on making certificate-based passwordless security attainable for organizations of every size and stripe. Founded by Tom Rixom and Bert Kashyap with the principle that credential compromise should never impact an organization’s network security, they set out in 2014 to build a next-generation passwordless security platform with the user in mind. The 100% cloud-based and turnkey deployable passwordless technology has helped hundreds of organizations safeguard their networks, apps and devices. SecureW2 services its global customers from its headquarters in Amsterdam with regional hubs in Seattle, Washington and Chennai, India.

