According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 1792.64 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 3474.52 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 8.74% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX), NYSE Group, Interactive Brokers Group, NASDAQ, Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), London Stock Exchange Group, Charles Schwab Corporation, Euronext, Morgan Stanley, CME Group, and others.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges Market By Establishment Type (Investment Firms, Banks, Exclusive Brokers, And Others), By Mode (Offline And Online), By Type (Stock Exchanges, Derivatives & Commodities Brokerage, Equities Brokerage, Bonds Brokerage, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1792.64 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 3474.52 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.74% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges? How big is the Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges Industry?

Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges Report Coverage & Overview:

Securities brokerages function as entities within the securities industry that assist individuals or businesses in executing transactions involving the acquisition, sale, or exchange of securities, typically in exchange for a fee, commission, or other forms of compensation. Within the realm of financial markets, securities encompass a wide array of financial instruments that possess significant value and can be traded among involved parties. This term serves as a comprehensive category encompassing various financial assets, including mutual funds, bonds, stocks, and exchange-traded investments or funds that can be bought or sold.

Specifically, when it comes to stocks, they represent a particular type of security that, upon purchase, grants the buyer a stake in the ownership of a company or corporation. Stocks are also commonly referred to as equities. Stock exchanges, on the other hand, serve as platforms where numerous buyers and sellers converge to engage in the trading of financial instruments during specified hours on particular days of the week, typically from Monday to Friday.

Examples of renowned and influential stock exchanges on a global scale include the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, Shanghai Stock Exchange, London Stock Exchange, BSE, and various others.

Global Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges Market: Growth Dynamics

Expanding Knowledge of Diverse Investment Products Boosting Market Demand

The global securities brokerages and stock exchanges market is poised for growth due to the expertise and extensive knowledge these entities possess regarding a wide array of investment products. In an environment with billions of sellers and buyers within stock exchanges, navigating through the multitude of available products and making informed decisions can be challenging. Securities brokerages play a pivotal role by employing professionals who possess an in-depth understanding of the financial market. They provide valuable advice to individuals seeking their services, thereby enhancing the likelihood of improving profit margins.

Escalating Volatility in Securities and Stock Exchanges Attracting More Clients to Brokerage Firms

Amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions, such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the securities and stock exchange transactions have experienced heightened levels of volatility and unpredictability. Notably, in February 2023, the Adani Group, one of India’s largest conglomerates, canceled its USD 2.5 billion share sale due to the significant impact of a research report by Hindenburg that criticized the company’s short-selling practices. Incidents like these, coupled with a substantial decline in Adani Group’s share price following the report, resulted in a collective loss of INR 51,294 crores for investors.

Increasing Number of Participants Pursuing Wealth Accumulation, Management, and Retirement Planning Driving Revenue Growth

The global securities brokerages and stock exchanges market players stand to benefit from the growing participation of individuals in securities and stock markets. As more people allocate a significant portion of their savings to these markets, the demand for efficient securities brokerages and companies offering services within stock exchanges is set to rise. People seek the guidance of experts who can navigate the otherwise complex world of financial trading, leading to higher revenue opportunities for market players.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1792.64 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 3474.52 billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.74% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX), NYSE Group, Interactive Brokers Group, NASDAQ, Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), London Stock Exchange Group, Charles Schwab Corporation, Euronext, Morgan Stanley, CME Group, and others. Key Segment By Establishment Type, By Mode, By Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global securities brokerages and stock exchanges market is segmented based on establishment type, mode, type, and region.

Based on establishment type, The global market is categorized into various sectors, including investment firms, banks, exclusive brokers, and others. Notably, in 2022, the investment firms segment exhibited the most substantial growth, primarily because these institutions specialize in providing investment-related services. The financial industry offers a multitude of investment opportunities and complex concepts, which can be perplexing and daunting for the average individual. Given the high levels of risk inherent in the financial sector, many people opt to enlist the services of investment firms to receive guidance and assistance in making well-informed decisions.

For instance, The Vanguard Group, a leading global stock brokerage firm, is responsible for managing assets valued at an impressive USD 8.2 trillion, according to official reports.

Based on mode, the securities brokerages and stock exchanges industry is segmented into offline and online.

Based on type, The worldwide market can be categorized into segments such as stock exchanges, derivatives and commodities brokerage, equities brokerage, bonds brokerage, and other related areas. Notably, the stock exchanges segment has experienced a significant uptick in investments, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Factors driving this surge include heightened awareness, a growing number of service providers, increased interest from the general public in the stock market, and the potential for substantial returns on investment when traded judiciously. As of 2016, reports indicate that the New York Stock Exchange sees a daily trading volume exceeding 3.5 billion shares.

The global Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges market is segmented as follows:

By Establishment Type

Investment Firms

Banks

Exclusive Brokers

Others

By Mode

Offline

Online

By Type

Stock Exchanges

Derivatives & Commodities Brokerage

Equities Brokerage

Bonds Brokerage

Others

Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges Market By Establishment Type (Investment Firms, Banks, Exclusive Brokers, And Others), By Mode (Offline And Online), By Type (Stock Exchanges, Derivatives & Commodities Brokerage, Equities Brokerage, Bonds Brokerage, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges market include –

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX)

NYSE Group

Interactive Brokers Group

NASDAQ

Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE)

London Stock Exchange Group

Charles Schwab Corporation

Euronext

Morgan Stanley

CME Group

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global securities brokerages and stock exchanges market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8.74% over the forecast period (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global securities brokerages and stock exchanges market size was valued at around USD 1792.64 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3474.52 billion, by 2030.

The securities brokerages and stock exchanges market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to its knowledge of a wider range of investment products

Based on establishment type segmentation, investment firms were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on type segmentation, stock exchanges segment was the leading segment in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges Industry?

What segments does the Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Establishment Type, By Mode, By Type, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Continued Growth Expected in North America

The global securities brokerages and stock exchanges market is poised for substantial growth, with North America leading the way, notably propelled by the United States. The US, home to one of the world’s most prominent financial trading hubs known as the Financial District, boasts the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at its epicenter. Reports indicate that the NYSE commands a staggering total equity market capitalization of USD 25 trillion. Furthermore, several major security brokerage firms are headquartered in the US, overseeing assets valued at over a billion dollars. Notable examples include Fidelity Investments and Charles Schwab, with the former managing discretionary assets amounting to USD 3.8 trillion and the latter overseeing assets totaling USD 7.5 trillion.

The US exhibits remarkable consumer awareness regarding the financial industry, with a significant portion of the population recognizing the significance of brokerage firms and companies specializing in stock market expertise. According to a survey by the Gallup Group, approximately 158 billion US adults actively engage in stock trading. Meanwhile, in the Asia-Pacific region, notable growth is anticipated, driven in part by the prominence of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the rising middle-income demographic. Additionally, an increasing awareness of financial markets is expected to contribute to regional expansion.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



