Outlook on the Security Cameras (IR Illuminator) Global Market to 2033 – Benefits of IR Illuminator with CCTV Cameras Encourage Uptake. IR Illuminator Technology Drives Growth in South Korea’s Security Camera Industry

NEWARK, Del, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Future Market Insight, the global security cameras (IR illuminator) market is projected to reach a value of US$ 6.5 billion by 2033, up from US$ 3.1 billion in 2023. The market is likely to register a 7.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2023.

The increasing need for enhanced security and surveillance measures is primarily driving the global market. IR illuminator technology plays a vital role in enabling clear visibility during low-light conditions, thus boosting the demand for these cameras.

The increasing rate of criminal activities and the need for public safety are driving the demand for security cameras with IR illuminators. Even in difficult lighting situations, these cameras provide high-quality video recordings. Therefore, they aid in crime prevention and investigation.

The increasing awareness about the benefits of video surveillance for business intelligence and operations management is driving the adoption of security cameras with IR illuminators. These cameras help organizations monitor their premises, improve productivity, and ensure safety.

The increasing incidents of vandalism and property damage drive the demand for security cameras with IR illuminators in residential areas. These cameras act as a deterrent and provide valuable evidence in case of any criminal activities. The increasing demand for video surveillance in the healthcare sector also drives market expansion.

Integration of advanced video analytics capabilities is a prominent trend in the market. IR illuminator cameras with built-in video analytics offer feature like motion detection, facial recognition, and object tracking. These features enhance overall security effectiveness.

The rapid urbanization in emerging economies is anticipated to present lucrative opportunities for the global market. Growing infrastructure development and the need for urban surveillance systems contribute to the demand for IR illuminator cameras.

The expansion of the e-commerce sector and the need for warehouse security is likely to open up growth prospects for the market. IR illuminator cameras can effectively monitor large warehouse spaces, prevent theft, and enhance inventory management. Moreover, the need for enhanced border security and surveillance is expected to offer significant opportunities.

Key Takeaways from this Security Cameras Market:

The security cameras industry in the United States is predicted to reach US$ 1.0 billion by 2033.

The security cameras industry in the United Kingdom is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2023 and 2033.

During the forecast period, the security cameras industry in China is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 1.7 billion.

The security cameras industry in Japan is predicted to boom at a 7.7% CAGR through 2033.

South Korea’s security cameras industry is predicted to achieve a market revenue of US$ 401.5 million by 2033.

With a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2033, the fixed segment is expected to dominate the security cameras industry.

With a CAGR of 7.3%, the city infrastructure segment is expected to dominate the security cameras industry until 2033.

Competitive Landscape of this Market:

Key players are fully engaged in extensive research and development to improve the capabilities of their products. They are also broadening their product offerings to provide a diverse selection that meets the varied requirements of customers. Market leaders are also investing in strategic partnerships and acquisitions to strengthen their market position and expand their global reach.

Key Players profiled:

Arecont Vision LLC

Avigilon Corporation

Axis Communication

Bosch Security Systems

Canon Inc

Cisco System Inc

Dahua Technology

Hikvision Digital Technology Co.Ltd

Honeywell International

Mitsubishi Electric

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Techwin

Recent Developments in this Market:

Dahua Technology introduced the Full-color Smart Dual Illuminators Camera Series during its online launch event in June 2022. It integrates two illuminators and three supplementary light modes. This combination allows the cameras to capture clear and vivid full-color images while reducing the requirement for continuous use of warm light.

Panasonic Corporation broadcasted in October 2021 that it has successfully created new PTZ cameras and introduced a brand new line-up of products. The education industry and businesses are swiftly adjusting to the fast-paced digital transformation prompted by the new normal. This highlights the vital importance of effective communication during online conferences.

Market Segmentation:

By System:

Analog Based

IP Based

By Application:

Border Security

City Infrastructure

Commercial

Institutional

Industrial

Residential

By Feature:

PTZ

Fixed

Others

By Camera Resolution:

Non-HD Resolution

HD Resolution

Full HD Resolution

UHD Resolution

By Type:

Indoor

Outdoor

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

