Security Cameras Market Research Report Information, By Type (Infrared (IR) Bullet, Dome, and Box), By Application (Indoor, and Outdoor) By Professional Service (Consulting, Installation, and Support), By Resolution (Full HD, HD, and Non HD), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World)

Tokyo, Japan, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Security Cameras Market Research Report Information, By Type, By Application By Professional Service, By Resolution, And By Region – Market Forecast Till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 31.07155411 billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 18.30% during the assessment timeframe.

Security Cameras Market Overview:

Security camera manufacturers are enhancing their product line with advanced security and threat detection for connected home devices. They add new capabilities to their flagship security offering, including home security cameras, providing a simple and comprehensive network and device protection.

The new generation of security cameras offers increased threat protection that users can install on their computers, smartphones, and tablets at a negligible cost. This extra protection enables greater security at home and connected devices, helping keep them safe from viruses, phishing, and other attacks.

Industry players started developing AI-based solutions enabling the detection and security monitoring cameras. This, along with the digital transformations across industries and the rise in the global economy, has contributed to the market upend. The security cameras market has witnessed a constant uptick over the past few months.

Solution providers are also fostering R&D investments to develop security cameras. With the rising public and personal safety needs and the extensive adoption of advanced security cameras in residential, commercial, and industrial /manufacturing facilities, the market is expected to exponentially in the next few years.

Key players active in the market are-

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US)

Swann Communications Pty. Ltd (US)

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd (China)

Arlo Technologies Inc (US)

Godrej Security Solutions (India)

Shenzhen Leshi Video Tech. Co., Ltd (China)

ADT Inc. (US)

Logitech International SA (Switzerland)

Vivint, Inc. (US)

FrontPoint Security Solutions, LLC (US)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

SimpliSafe, Inc. (US)

Samsung Communications (South Korea)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc (US)

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 31.07155411 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 18.30% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities Increasing consumer interest Key Market Drivers Greater concerns over security Shift from traditional security cameras

Industry Trends

The proliferation of Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras in homes and the rise in theft cases worldwide drive the market growth. Moreover, advances in IoT sensing devices and increasing uses of intelligent imaging devices influence the development of the market. Law enforcement agencies grappling with the inability to detect faces created significant demand for surveillance devices.

The spurring rise in end-use industries creates vast opportunities for market growth. Moreover, the increasing uptake of wireless/IP cameras to monitor social distancing during COVID-19 challenges escalates the market valuation. The rising uptake of surveillance solutions in government establishments for public protection and the growing adoption of cloud-based security services for indoor and outdoor surveillance foster the market value.

Additionally, the increased adoption of security cameras in the commercial landscape pushes market revenues. The emergence of 5G networks, digital transformation across industries, and the proliferation of Industry 4.0 are megatrends boosting the market size of security cameras. Uses of smart connected devices are anticipated to grow regardless of vertical.

Simultaneously, improvements in cellular technologies 5G/4G/LTE drive the market growth, improving connectivity and powering new applications. Despite significant growth prospects, the market still witnesses major setbacks, such as low awareness of advanced security solutions. Also, the high initial implementation and maintenance costs affect the market health.

Additionally, privacy and data breach concerns pose challenges to market growth. Nevertheless, increasing uptake of the advanced technologies would support market growth throughout the assessment period, as security needs would become even more critical.

Security Cameras Market Segments

The security cameras market forecast is segmented into types, applications, resolutions, professional services, end-users, and regions. The type segment is sub-segmented into infrared (IR) bullet cameras, dome security cameras, point tilt & zoom (PTZ) cameras, box security cameras, wireless/IP cameras, and other cameras. The application segment is sub-segmented into indoor security cameras and outdoor security cameras.

The resolution segment is sub-segmented into high definition (HD) & full HD, and non-HD. The professional service segment is sub-segmented into consulting services, installations, deployment services, maintenance & support services, and others. The end-user segment is sub-segmented into residential/home, commercial/public space, industrial/manufacturing facilities, and others.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global security cameras market. The presence of major players and well-developed infrastructure in this region defines the largest market landscape. Moreover, the increasing adoption of security cameras in industrial automation, medical, transportation, logistics & supply chain, and consumer electronics industries provide significant opportunities to the market players. The proliferation of smart home appliances and concepts, alongside the rising uses of consumer electronics, increase the region’s security cameras market share.

Competitive Landscape

The security cameras market is expected to witness significant product launches and implement several strategic approaches, such as collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, and product/technology launches. Market players make significant investments to drive research & development activities and expansion plans.

For instance, on Apr.11, 2023, EZVIZ, a leading smart home solution brand, launched an AI-powered outdoor security camera. With the H8 3K 360° Pan, and Zoom(PTZ), this outdoor Wi-Fi camera is one of the smartest security cameras. The all-new EZVIZ H8 Pro 3K is designed to detect activity and movement seamlessly with AI-powered capabilities and features.

EZVIZ makes some of the best security cameras on the market, including indoor and outdoor cameras like the EZVIZ C8C, the EZVIZ C3W, and the EZVIZ C3N. The EZVIZ H8 Pro 3K is packed with features useful for protecting and monitoring homes while deterring intruders and communicating with visitors.

