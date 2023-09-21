Adoption of Portable Detection Solutions by Military Forces for Quick Threat Identification Driving Adoption of Security Detectors and Scanners

Rockville , Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Security Detectors and Scanners Market reached US$ 1.65 billion in 2022 and is projected to advance at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2033, according to a recently published Fact.MR report.

Airports, serving as critical transportation hubs, have witnessed a substantial increase in the adoption of advanced security scanners. These scanners encompass technologies like millimeter-wave scanners and backscatter X-ray scanners, which can detect concealed weapons, explosives, and other prohibited items in passengers’ baggage.

For instance, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States has been investing in upgrading its security equipment to enhance passenger safety.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8926

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 35.7 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 9.4% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 64 Tables No. of Figures 227 Figures

Public places such as stadiums, train stations, and government buildings have also recognized the importance of robust security measures. Walkthrough metal detectors, explosive trace detectors, and facial recognition systems are gaining traction in these areas.

Following the events of 9/11, significant improvements were made to the security measures at renowned landmarks such as the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty. These enhancements included the deployment of state-of-the-art security scanners to deter potential threats and guarantee public safety. These technologies play a pivotal role in safeguarding critical infrastructure, public spaces, and commercial establishments from potential threats and criminal activities.

Military forces around the world are adopting lightweight and portable detection solutions for a range of applications. For instance, the deployment of handheld explosive detectors equipped with advanced sensor technologies has become standard practice, leading to quicker threat identification and more effective responses. These detectors have played a crucial role in countering improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other potential threats in various operational environments. This shift is not only altering the landscape of military operations but also driving innovation in the broader security sector.

Development of next-generation static CT (computed tomography) scanners represents a considerable opportunity to improve capabilities and efficiency.

Nuctech, a top supplier of security inspection systems, has created a new generation of static CT scanners that do not require rotating slip rings to function. These scanners, including the WooKong H, WooKong L, and CTitan, provide sophisticated capabilities for scanning cargo and automatically spotting explosives.

Key Segments of Security Detectors and Scanners Market Industry Research Report

By Type By Technology By End-use Industry X-ray Security Scanner Systems Body Scanners Baggage Scanners

Metal Detectors Handheld Metal Detectors Walkthrough Metal Detectors

Explosive Detectors X-ray Security Scanner Systems

Body Scanners

Baggage Scanners

Metal Detectors

Handheld Metal Detectors

Walkthrough Metal Detectors

Explosive Detectors X-ray Security Scanner Systems

Body Scanners

Baggage Scanners

Metal Detectors

Handheld Metal Detectors

Walkthrough Metal Detectors

Explosive Detectors



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8926

Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers of security detectors and scanners are Fujitsu, Thales, Teledyne FLIR, Garrett Metal Detectors, Smiths Detection Inc., Bruker, OSI Systems, Analogic Corporation, Nuctech Company Limited, and Astrophysics Inc.

In July 2023, Thales Group announced that it had agreed to buy 100% of Imperva from Thoma Bravo, a software investment group. Consequently, Thales Group will complete the acquisition of Imperva, integrating it into the former’s portfolio of cybersecurity solutions.

In May 2023, ZONTAL Inc., a cutting-edge platform supplier for the digital transformation of the analytical laboratory and biopharma data solutions, was acquired by Bruker Corporation. Bruker’s digital laboratory transformation and integrated biopharma data solutions are anticipated to advance as a result of the ZONTAL purchase.

In October 2022, Nuctech assisted the Boao Forum for Asia for the tenth time by providing security systems and solutions. The non-profit Boao Forum for Asia organizes high-level forums to promote regional economic integration and bring Asian nations closer to achieving their development objectives.

In August 2022, Bruker Corporation announced the acquisition of ACQUIFER Imaging GmbH. This acquisition was intended to improve Bruker Corporation’s standing in the microscopy sector and allowed the business to broaden its product line.

More Market Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the security detectors and scanners market, presenting historical market data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study offers essential insights into the factors influencing the growth of the security detectors and scanners market on the basis of type (X-ray security scanner systems, metal detectors, explosive detectors), technology (metal detection technology, millimeter wave technology, spectroscopy, others), and end-use industry (airports, defense, freight & shipping, malls & theaters), across seven regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & ASEAN, East Asia, the Middle East and Africa, and Oceania).

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Infrared Detector Market : The global infrared detector market is valued at around US$ 463 Million at present. Sales of infrared detector sensors are slated to accelerate at a high CAGR of 7.7% to top US$ 968 Million by 2031.

Biodetectors and Accessories Market : The biodetectors and accessories market is predicted to grow at a steady CAGR of 12.6% during the projected period of 2022 to 2032. The biodetectors and accessories market size is estimated to be worth approximately US$ 47.1 Billion by 2032, increasing from US$ 12.7 Billion in 2021.

Water Leakage Detector Systems Market : The global water leakage detector systems market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.8%, thereby increasing from its current valuation of US$ 4.7 billion to US$ 8.3 billion by the end of 2033.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.