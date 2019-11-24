Security forces opened fire on protesters in southern Iraq, killing at least five people and wounding dozens others, police and medical sources said, as weeks of unrest in Baghdad and some southern cities continue.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Record turnout for Hong Kong council elections amid calls for full democracy - November 24, 2019
- Legal experts say U.S. court ruling on White House counsel could encourage witnesses to talk in impeachment probe - November 24, 2019
- Security forces kill five in southern Iraq as protests continue: sources - November 24, 2019