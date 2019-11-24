Security forces opened fire on protesters in Baghdad and several cities in southern Iraq on Sunday, killing at least nine people and wounding dozens of others, police and medical sources said, the latest violence in weeks of unrest.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Security forces kill nine in Iraq protests - November 24, 2019
- Saudi Aramco won’t breach maximum weight for firms in Saudi index: Argaam - November 24, 2019
- Philippines’ President Duterte fires drugs tsar - November 24, 2019