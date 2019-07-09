Breaking News
Security Innovation and Imprivata award 15 DEF CON Scholarships to Women

Will also offer cybersecurity eLearning to all applicants to strengthen their professional marketability

WILMINGTON, Mass., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Security Innovation, an authority in software security assessment and training solutions, and Imprivata®, the healthcare IT security company, today announced that DEF CON scholarship recipients have been officially awarded and notified.    

The DEF CON Scholarship program received more than 200 applications worldwide. As a result, Security Innovation partnered with Imprivata to triple the number of available scholarships from five to 15. Each recipient will receive $1,000 USD to cover the cost of attending the conference and is invited to participate in Security Innovation-led events including a private dinner and Web application hacking challenge featuring it’s CMD+CTRL Cyber Range

“DEF CON is the world’s longest running cybersecurity conference, but not historically well attended by women or minorities,” said Ed Adams, CEO of Security Innovation. “Security Innovation and Imprivata are making access to top security workshops more accessible via this program, which is already having an impact.  One recipient is now speaking at the Defcon Bio-hacking Village due to this scholarship.”

The 15 recipients are invited to participate in Security Innovation’s annual DEF CON CMD+CTRL CTF (capture the flag) event on Friday and Saturday. They will also attend a private dinner event with female engineers from Security Innovation and Imprivata where they can network, collaborate, and discuss cybersecurity challenges and careers in an open setting. 

“This program is about diversity, inclusion, and removing the barriers that discourage women from accessing high quality cybersecurity educational sessions,” said Kelliann McCabe, Chief People Officer at Imprivata. “Through the comradery we’ll build here, we hope to make security a more approachable field for these women.”

All 200+ women who applied for the scholarship will receive free access to Security Innovation’s industry’s largest software security eLearning library and certificate of completion from Security Innovation’s award-winning online training platform. The company will also run an online CTF for the applicants, providing hands-on cybersecurity challenges using its CMD+CTRL Cyber Range. The ancillary programs help women build skills and gives them industry-recognized education to bolster their resumes. 

To read more about Security Innovation’s community work with BoSTEM, International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals (ICMCP), Women in Security & Privacy (WISP) and others, please visit https://www.securityinnovation.com/about/community/

ABOUT SECURITY INNOVATION
Security Innovation is a pioneer in software security and trusted advisor to its clients. Since 2002, organizations have relied on our assessment and training solutions to make the use of software systems safer in the most challenging environments – whether in Web applications, IoT devices, or the cloud. The company’s flagship product, CMD+CTRL Cyber Range, is the industry’s only simulated Web site environment designed to build the skills teams need to protect the enterprise where it is most vulnerable – at the application layer. Security Innovation is privately held and headquartered in Wilmington, MA USA. For more information, visit www.securityinnovation.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

ABOUT IMPRIVATA
Imprivata®, the healthcare IT security company, provides healthcare organizations globally with a security and identity platform that delivers ubiquitous access, positive identity management, and multifactor authentication. Imprivata enables healthcare securely by establishing trust between people, technology, and information to address critical compliance and security challenges while improving productivity and the patient experience. For more information, please visit www.imprivata.com.

