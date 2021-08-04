Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Security Innovation Experts Bring Exploit Expertise to Black Hat 2021 and DEF CON 29 for Fifth Year in a Row

Security Innovation Experts Bring Exploit Expertise to Black Hat 2021 and DEF CON 29 for Fifth Year in a Row

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Workshops on heap and mobile exploitation, plus a DevSecOps Capture-the-Flag (CTF) using the company’s latest cloud cyber range

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Security Innovation, an authority in software security assessments and training, is delivering advanced training workshops and hands-on hacking at the Black Hat USA and DEF CON 29 conferences. Among the premier cybersecurity events in the world, these annual conferences convene the most innovative and creative researchers to explore new exploits, discuss trends and findings, and collaborate on pressing cyber security issues.

Offensive Mobile Reversing & Exploitation
The company’s Mobile Center-of-Excellence lead, Dinesh Shetty, returned to Black Hat USA 2021 and Black Hat Asia 2021 with an updated version of this popular course that includes expanded coverage of ARM64, mobile browser security, and more in-depth coverage of Mobile apps and operating system security.

House of Heap Workshop
The sold out House of Heap Work workshop at DEF CON 29 is the results of over a year’s worth of research. This hands-on introduction to GLibC Malloc heap exploitation will help attendees learn how the allocator functions, understand heap specific vulnerability classes, and gain root access with a variety of techniques.

“Heap exploitation is a subject that has evaded many people for years for one primary reason – they focus on the techniques instead of the allocator, said Maxwell Dulin, Security Consultant at Security Innovation. “By learning with an allocator-first style, the techniques are easily understood and practical to use. I look forward to presenting this novel approach.”

Three Security Innovation engineers with deep expertise in Heap exploitation will join Maxwell to ensure students get the most tailored training possible:

  • James Dolan, Security Engineer
  • Nathan Kirkland, Security Researcher & Engineer
  • Zachary Minneker, Security Researcher & Engineer

DevOps CTF
Security Innovation is running one of the DEF CON CTF events again this year. InfiniCrate is the company’s latest cyber range, an ultra-realistic cloud storage repository built on AWS and inspired by vulnerabilities that the company’s Security Engineers have discovered in commercial engagements. Attendees will be tasked with exploiting CI/CD pipelines, hijacking AWS Lambda functions, and escalating privileges through AWS access controls.

Get Involved
The company will make abridged versions of this training available to the public as webcasts and open-enrollment hacking events later this year. To be notified, please visit our Web site.

ABOUT SECURITY INNOVATION
Security Innovation is a pioneer in software security and literally wrote the book on How to Break Software Security. Since 2002, organizations have relied on the company’s assessment and training solutions to secure software wherever it runs. Recognized 6x on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for computer-based security training, CMD+CTRL Training combines role-based courses with hands-on cyber ranges to build skills that stick. With over 3.5 million users, CMD+CTRL helps all software security stakeholders address the risk of today’s tech stacks – flawed design, defenseless code, expanded attack surface and misconfigured deployments. For more information, visit https://www.securityinnovation.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Bre Quinn
Marketing Communications Director, Security Innovation
+1.978.578.1237
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.