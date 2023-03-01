The first of 12 new certifications will focus on developers; more roles to come in Q2

WILMINGTON, Mass., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Security Innovation, a recognized leader in software security assessments and training, today announced the release of their Cyber Skills Competency (SI-CSC) certification program. Designed to address vulnerable software, the biggest IT threat to most organizations today, these certifications fast-track skills development and provide a measurable way to ensure key staff can defend the software-focused enterprise.

With limited ways to validate software security skills across all stakeholders, organizations need a comprehensive program mapped to work roles and technology stacks. A recent Ponemon Institute1 study reveals that nearly 50% of staff that perform cybersecurity functions hold at least two certifications and only 37% of have a four-year degree or higher. This reflects a trend in the industry as companies seek creative and cost-effective ways to address skills shortages. The SI-CSC program benefits both individuals and businesses alike – individuals gain specialized skills and confidence, and organizations can build on-demand talent quickly and measurably.

“Businesses know they have a software security skills issue and are in desperate need of an independent way to verify that employees and prospective employees have the capabilities they need to produce secure software, achieve compliance and reduce risk,” said Fred Pinkett, VP of Product Management. “SI-CSC makes it easy for organizations to know what skills their software stakeholders have and provides a way to verify competency over time.”

“The SI-CSC culminates over 20 years of Security Innovation’s proven software security expertise and our ability to effectively transfer this knowledge to learners,” said Ed Adams, CEO. “The company has been recognized on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for security training 6 times and is a training partner to the world’s most notable brands. We take pride in helping organizations of all sizes get smarter about software security.”

Unlike existing industry certifications that build broad AppSec skills and improve individual marketability, the SI-CSC ensures team members have the role- and tech-specific skills needed to mitigate an organization’s unique threats and get the recognition for it. SI-CSC is fully integrated with the company’s next generation training platform, making it easy for organizations to tie-in certification with ongoing training and talent management programs.

