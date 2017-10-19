Security Innovation Partnering with Executive Women’s Forum to Teach Hundreds of Security Leaders to Become Hackers

WILMINGTON, Mass. and FLEMINGTON, N.J., Oct. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Security Innovation, the worldwide leader in application security training and assessment services, today announced that on Thursday October 26, 2017 the company will teach hundreds of security leaders at the 15th Annual Executive Women’s Forum National Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona to become expert hackers. Security Innovation’s innovative CMD+CTRL Hackathon training will help individuals and teams at the conference discover and understand first-hand how hackers break into software, empowering them to better protect their IT systems and applications.

Security Innovation’s work with the Executive Women’s Forum on Information Security, Risk Management and Privacy (EWF) is part of the company’s ongoing educational programing for security, IT, and development professionals, and aligns with the EWF’s mission to engage, develop, and advance women leaders in information security, IT risk management and privacy. The trainings at EWF’s National Conference will be led by Security Innovation senior security engineer, Anna Stenwick.

“The EWF is proud to partner with Security Innovation to host CMD+CTRL Hackathon training,” said Lynn Terwoerds, Executive Director, Executive Women’s Forum. “Thinking security first and supporting women in cyber are shared values between our organizations and I can’t think of a better win for everyone.”

Overview of the CMD+CTRL Hackathon:

The CMD+CTRL Hackathon is an immersive, real-world environment that will provide the women in technology and cybersecurity at the EWF’s National Conference with the opportunity to grow their security knowledge via a fun and interactive game. Participants will compete to find vulnerabilities in commercial-grade applications or defend an IT infrastructure in real-time to learn what attack and defense is about.

While traditional training is effective for core skills development, this hackathon approach brings training to a new level that delivers excitement, immediate gratification, and the long-term benefits of “learning by doing.”

EWF attendees will have two opportunities to participate (and win prizes) in the Hackathon – from 11:45 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and again from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The 15th Annual Executive Women’s Forum’s National Conference provides an exclusive opportunity to personally interact with more than 400 global thought leaders in the fields of Information Security, Risk Management and Privacy. During this three-day event, members collaborate on round-table exercises, incident simulations, panel discussions and working groups. The theme for this year is: Thrive in an Era of Volatility, Uncertainty and Ambiguity: Cybersecurity, Risk and Leadership Solutions. The EWF National Conference takes place on October 24-26, 2017, in Scottsdale, Arizona. To register or for more information visit http://conference.ewf-usa.com.

About Security Innovation

Since 2002, organizations have relied on Security Innovation for our unique software and application security expertise to help secure and protect sensitive data in the most challenging environments – automobiles, desktops, web applications, mobile devices and in the cloud. A best in class security training, assessment and consulting provider, Security Innovation has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Training for three years in a row. Security Innovation is privately held and headquartered in Wilmington, MA USA. For more information, visit www.securityinnovation.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About the Executive Women’s Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy: Founded in 2002, the Executive Women’s Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy (EWF) is the largest member organization serving women leaders as well as the most prominent and influential women in information security, cybersecurity, IT risk management, governance risk and compliance and privacy. The EWF serves emerging leaders as well as the most prominent and influential women in our field by facilitating programs and events throughout the year including a national conference, regional meetings, leadership development and mentorship programs, as well as interaction with global thought leaders through an online community. For more information, please visit http://www.ewf-usa.com.

