New York, US, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Security Systems Market , By Product, By Deployment, By End – User and By Region– Forecast to 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 121.5 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 9.80% during the assessment timeframe.

Security Systems Market Key Players

Prominent industry players profiled in the security systems market report include-

Cisco systems Inc (US)

ASSA Abloy (Sweden)

FLIR systems (US)

Bosch security systems (Germany)

ADT Corporation (US)

Brocade communication systems Inc (US)

Honeywell International, Inc (US)

Symantec Corporation (US)

Fortinet (US).

Security Systems Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 121.5 Billion Security Systems Market Growth Rate CAGR of 9.80% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities Increasing Adoption in Military and Defense to offer Robust Opportunities Key Market Drivers Rise in Smart Cities to Boost Market Growth

Security Systems Market Drivers

Rise in Smart Cities to Boost Market Growth

The necessity for security systems has increased with the growth of smart cities. Home security systems connected to the cloud allow owners to remotely monitor their properties. This will boost market growth over the forecast period.

Opportunities

Increasing Adoption in Military and Defense to offer Robust Opportunities

Because of the rising threat of terrorism & cross-border breaches, these systems are widely used in the military and defense end-use business. In the military & defense end-use market, security applications such as cameras with the built-in programmable corrections, the built-in image processing, programmable exposure, and auto exposure with accuracy are frequently used. The military & defense sectors of numerous countries have been compelled to implement the finest security systems for the burgeoning threat of terrorism and cross-border breaches.

The benefits of security systems include keeping information records, keeping an eye on what happens in business and residential regions, and arming countries to combat terrorism and external threats in various places. In order to offer access to information from desired places through wired or wireless connectivity, manufacturers of security systems use a variety of cameras, like pan, zoom and tilt cameras, that are connected to the net.

Restraints and Challenges

High Cost to act as Market Restraint

The high installation, ownership, and maintenance cost may act as market restraints in the assessment period.

Security Systems Market Segmentation

The global security systems market is bifurcated based on end user, deployment, and product.

By product, the market is segmented into software and hardware solutions.

By deployment the market is segmented into industrial and commercial.

By end user, the market is bifurcated into aerospace and defense, transportation, banking and finance, industrial, retail, and commercial.

COVID-19 Analysis

Major adjustments to both home and business operations have been made for the pandemic. Maximum operations are carried out in a commercial setting using technology equipment. This calls for secure servers to prevent the leakage of private data to unauthorized users. Also, individuals must adhere to social distance conventions, which is why digital banking has flourished. Yet, the epidemic has also seen an increase in the frequency of cybercrimes, which will fuel demand for security systems. Also, there is a higher need for the home security systems due to the prevalence of robberies that occur during lockdowns. Because of this, there is a rising trend in the demand for home security systems. Unfortunately, software solutions demand significant investment, which has a significant impact on the world’s security industries.

Security Systems Market Regional Analysis

North America to Head Security Systems Market

In 2022, North America domineered the market and generated more than 32.55% of worldwide revenue. This high percentage can be linked to the increasing terrorist activity and intrusion in the area. Due to its advantages of remote access, optimum power usage, etc., monitoring systems are becoming increasingly important in a variety of applications, which is what is driving the market. The increase in security breaches, the real-time responses to threats and risks, & the appearance of big data are projected to boost market expansion in the North America region. For instance, as part of its drive to improve the services provided to people, IDEMIA Identity & Security North America announced in November 2021 a collaboration with Mississippi Department of Public Safety for introducing Mobile ID to the state’s citizens. The United States, which uses radar systems and access control management, is at the top of North America for industrial security. This is a result of the highly developed aerospace and defense industries and early use of industrial automation. North America has developed technologically more than other regions. Within the projected year of 2023, the US is anticipated to dominate the security system market. This is due to the fact that North America is one of the only places to have implemented security systems such as access control and video surveillance. Strong laws are needed to keep an eye on public behavior and privacy, as evidenced by the growing usage of ICT. The regulatory compliances also will aid in ethically modifying the security system market’s solutions.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Security Systems Market

Over the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to have the quickest CAGR. The government’s increased emphasis on infrastructure improvement and security measures is anticipated to fuel regional market expansion. A number of developing nations, like China and India, are investing heavily in the development of novel items that use cutting-edge technology, including wireless connectivity & more effective cameras. Issues ranging from fraud to insider assaults to advanced persistent threats are anticipated to spur market expansion in the Asia Pacific area.

Industry Updates

March 2023- Securitas Technologies, a supplier of comprehensive security systems which brings together decades of experience, made its public debut on March 15. Securitas Technology offers a depth of knowledge in business security, backed by a wide range of security services that Securitas provides. Customers have the access to a complete range of video, intrusion, fire, access, & integrated systems & services through its customizable security solutions, which are scalable and adaptable to an organization’s evolving security demands.

