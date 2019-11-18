Hong Kong police fired tear gas at protesters as they tried to escape a besieged university on Monday while hundreds more pro-democracy activists stayed inside armed with petrol bombs and other weapons awaiting an expected operation to oust them.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround - November 17, 2019
- Factbox: Ford bets Mustang muscle can sell an electric SUV - November 17, 2019
- Security tight at HK university as hundreds of protesters trapped on campus - November 17, 2019