Breaking News
Home / Top News / SecurityMatters Releases SilentDefense 3.11, Bringing Advanced Visibility and Threat Detection to New Industries

SecurityMatters Releases SilentDefense 3.11, Bringing Advanced Visibility and Threat Detection to New Industries

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 17 mins ago

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Nov. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, SecurityMatters released its newest version of SilentDefense. SilentDefense 3.11 includes new, superior features and support for its ICS customers, and offers the first dedicated solution for monitoring Building Automation Systems networks. The advantages provided by SilentDefense 3.11 include:

  • New capabilities and controls to quickly respond to emerging threats and cyber campaigns
  • New platform integrations and remote management capabilities through SilentDefense’s new REST API and built-in Splunk integration
  • Unprecedented network visibility and threat detection capabilities for Smart Building managers and engineers

Some of the new features and extended support that SilentDefense 3.11 will provide to its customers include:

  • REST API: a comprehensive, REST API that enables quick and easy integration with third-party partner platforms and the exchange of asset information, vulnerabilities, alerts, SilentDefense health status indicators, and the seamless distribution of new signatures and checks
  • Network map views: customizable and sharable network map views that allow users to perform parallel fine-grained visualizations and investigations of networks or threats (e.g. view per plant, system downtime view, malware view, etc.). Map views can be printed as PNG files for offline analysis and reporting.
  • Investigation of network changes: a brand new visual threat scenario for an intuitive visualization of network changes on the interactive network map, to quickly determine new hosts and conduits
  • Industrial Threat Library: new Industrial Threat Library checks for TLS/SSL certificates, SSL client applications, and expandable IP blacklists with over 1500 pre-configured “bad” IPs (e.g. known C&C servers and Tor exit nodes), allowing to quickly identify new malware and threats
  • Extended protocol support: support for additional OT protocols including Schneider Electric extensions for Modbus/TCP (Unity), ABB PN800 (Symphony/Harmony systems), Beckhoff ADS/AMS, CygNet SCADA and Profinet RPC
  • Splunk integration: pre-configured Splunk alert and log forwarders that allow instant integration with the official SilentDefense App (https://splunkbase.splunk.com/app/3535/)
  • Building Automation Systems monitoring: a new, dedicated solution that allows to visualize and analyze Building automation network assets, protocols and threats.

About SecurityMatters
SecurityMatters delivers revolutionary industrial cyber resilience solutions that empower organizations with the ability to identify, analyze and respond to industrial threats and flaws, minimizing troubleshooting costs and unexpected downtime. SecurityMatters has a global customer base with partners and customers in all critical infrastructure and manufacturing industries. www.secmatters.com

CONTACT: Contact Information
Emma Edbrooke 
Marketing Communications 
SecurityMatters 
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.