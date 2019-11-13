Breaking News
Home / Top News / Securonix Announces Transparent Software as a Service (SaaS) Pricing

Securonix Announces Transparent Software as a Service (SaaS) Pricing

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

Predictable and Transparent Hosting Cost with Multiple Deployment Options Removes Barriers in Adopting Securonix SaaS Platform

ADDISON, Texas, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Securonix, Inc., a leader in Next-Gen SIEM, announced a new, transparent pricing model with multiple deployment options for the Securonix Cloud platform. The pricing and deployment models enable customers to efficiently plan their deployment and estimate their potential cost savings as they decide to move to a SaaS-based deployment.

“As organizations move to SaaS-based security services, the overhead cost charged by vendors is a big concern,” said Sachin Nayyar, CEO, Securonix. “With the introduction of transparent pricing, Securonix is offering customers a predictable SaaS cost and the ability to pick the deployment option best suited for their needs. Customers can now plan, estimate, and manage their cost while taking advantage of the best-in-class threat detection and response delivered by Securonix’s next-gen, analytics-led SIEM.”

Securonix SaaS deployment options:

Customers have the ability choose from multiple deployment options based on factors such as functionality, security and cost.

Multi-tenant deployment: The most cost-efficient option with logical segregation of data. Suited for MSSPs and mid-market customers that are cost sensitive or customers that are looking for a SIEM starter package.

Isolated tenant deployment: Isolation and logical segregation of data while still utilizing the benefits of multi-tenancy. This option is suited for most medium to large enterprise customers.

Dedicated tenant deployment: Dedicated environment with complete physical segregation of infrastructure and data. Equivalent to a private cloud, this is most suited for organizations with stringent privacy requirements or need for a custom deployment with backend access to infrastructure and data.

Depending on the deployment option chosen, customers can take advantage of transparent pricing options that include:

  • Transparency in hosting cost—estimate and optimize your cost savings
  • Pass-through pricing—from the cloud platform (IaaS) provider to you with no hidden charges. Hosting is not a profit center for Securonix.
  • Option to customize your SaaS infrastructure—choose the infrastructure and storage options to meet your specific business needs

 Securonix transparent deployment options are available to all customers and managed service providers.

“Securonix SaaS offering is particularly attractive to managed service providers looking to transition from legacy SIEM to a modern analytics-led SIEM platform,” said David Wagner, Sr. Director, Global MSSP Business, Securonix. “With flexible pricing and deployment options, MSSPs can right size their infrastructure cost and scale elastically to meet customer requirements.”

For more information on Securonix, please visit www.securonix.com.

About Securonix

Securonix is redefining SIEM using the power of big data and machine learning. Built on an open big-data platform, Securonix Next-Gen SIEM provides unlimited scalability and log management, behavior analytics-based advanced threat detection, and automated incident response on a single platform. Globally, customers use Securonix to address their insider threat, cyber threat, cloud security, and application security monitoring requirements.

CONTACT: Media Contact:
Chris Fucanan
AquaLab Public Relations
(650) 776-7811
[email protected]

 
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.