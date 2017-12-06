Securonix Awarded APAC Technology Partner of the Year at Cloudera Partner Impact Awards

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Securonix Inc., the industry leading vendor of big data security analytics, user behavior analytics and SIEM solutions announced today that Cloudera has awarded Securonix the “Cloudera APAC Technology Partner of the Year”. Cloudera, the modern platform for machine learning and analytics, optimized for the cloud, selected winners at their Partner Impact Awards celebration, based on Cloudera business metrics determined by a panel of esteemed judges.

“We are extremely pleased and honored to receive this recognition from our valued partner, Cloudera,” said Sachin Nayyar, CEO and Co-founder of Securonix. “This is a notable testament to our strategic partnership, and to our commitment to use the power of the open Hadoop platform and machine learning to bring modern cybersecurity analytics solutions to our customers in the APAC region.”

Securonix is one of the top-performing technology partners that acts as trusted advisors to the growing customer base of organizations searching for cybersecurity solutions based on open platform and advanced machine learning for detecting and responding to modern cyber threats. Securonix uses the Cloudera big data machine learning and analytics stack to provide solutions for:

Banking and Diversified Financial Services – including insider threat detection, fraud prevention, AML and insurance and trade analytics

Healthcare – including patient data snooping, PHI and EMR protection, compliance reporting and risk analysis

Retail and eCommerce – insider threat and fraud prevention, POS monitoring, retail and return fraud, eCommerce transaction anomaly detection and PCI compliance

Cloud and Application security analytics – protecting sensitive data in cloud environments and SaaS applications

“We have a long history of collaboration with Cloudera, and we are delighted to receive this award. It celebrates the high-performing work from our partnership, and the results realized and appreciated by our customers,” said Cristina Roa, Securonix VP of International Sales. “In the ever-expanding digital world, organizations are struggling to protect against advanced threats and attacks hidden in massive volumes of data. Fortunately, with machine learning on big data, Securonix is able to provide customers with a robust platform to successfully combat against advanced threats.”

About Securonix

Securonix, the leader in Security Analytics, uses the power of Hadoop and machine learning technology to radically transform enterprise security with actionable intelligence. Our purpose-built UEBA and Next-Gen SIEM platforms consume, enrich and analyze massive volumes of data in real-time to detect and prioritize the highest risk threats to organizations. Using out of the box content, Securonix detects insider threat, cyber threat, cloud and fraud attacks automatically and accurately. Visit us at www.securonix.com

CONTACT: Media Contact: Aarij Khan VP of Marketing Securonix Inc. [email protected]