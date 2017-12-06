Breaking News
Home / Top News / Securonix Awarded APAC Technology Partner of the Year at Cloudera Partner Impact Awards

Securonix Awarded APAC Technology Partner of the Year at Cloudera Partner Impact Awards

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 14 mins ago

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Securonix Inc., the industry leading vendor of big data security analytics, user behavior analytics and SIEM solutions announced today that Cloudera has awarded Securonix the “Cloudera APAC Technology Partner of the Year”. Cloudera, the modern platform for machine learning and analytics, optimized for the cloud, selected winners at their Partner Impact Awards celebration, based on Cloudera business metrics determined by a panel of esteemed judges. 

“We are extremely pleased and honored to receive this recognition from our valued partner, Cloudera,” said Sachin Nayyar, CEO and Co-founder of Securonix. “This is a notable testament to our strategic partnership, and to our commitment to use the power of the open Hadoop platform and machine learning to bring modern cybersecurity analytics solutions to our customers in the APAC region.”

Securonix is one of the top-performing technology partners that acts as trusted advisors to the growing customer base of organizations searching for cybersecurity solutions based on open platform and advanced machine learning for detecting and responding to modern cyber threats. Securonix uses the Cloudera big data machine learning and analytics stack to provide solutions for:

  • Banking and Diversified Financial Services – including insider threat detection, fraud prevention, AML and insurance and trade analytics
  • Healthcare – including patient data snooping, PHI and EMR protection, compliance reporting and risk analysis
  • Retail and eCommerce – insider threat and fraud prevention, POS monitoring, retail and return fraud, eCommerce transaction anomaly detection and PCI compliance
  • Cloud and Application security analytics – protecting sensitive data in cloud environments and SaaS applications

“We have a long history of collaboration with Cloudera, and we are delighted to receive this award. It celebrates the high-performing work from our partnership, and the results realized and appreciated by our customers,” said Cristina Roa, Securonix VP of International Sales. “In the ever-expanding digital world, organizations are struggling to protect against advanced threats and attacks hidden in massive volumes of data. Fortunately, with machine learning on big data, Securonix is able to provide customers with a robust platform to successfully combat against advanced threats.”

About Securonix

Securonix, the leader in Security Analytics, uses the power of Hadoop and machine learning technology to radically transform enterprise security with actionable intelligence. Our purpose-built UEBA and Next-Gen SIEM platforms consume, enrich and analyze massive volumes of data in real-time to detect and prioritize the highest risk threats to organizations. Using out of the box content, Securonix detects insider threat, cyber threat, cloud and fraud attacks automatically and accurately. Visit us at www.securonix.com

CONTACT: Media Contact:
Aarij Khan
VP of Marketing
Securonix Inc.
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.