RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) is excited to announce that its second annual statewide Toy Drive is officially underway. All 275 branches throughout the state will again serve as drop-off sites for the drive to help spread joy and the excitement of the season to local children and families.

Anyone wishing to donate may bring new, unwrapped toys, books, or other gift items to their local SECU branch through December 8. Items collected at each branch will be delivered to children in the community through collaborative efforts with local charities and organizations.

With branches in all 100 North Carolina counties, the Credit Union is well-positioned to serve communities across the state through initiatives that benefit members and the community at large beyond traditional financial services. Last year, SECU’s highly successful Toy Drive brought together businesses, organizations, and many helping hands for the collection and delivery of over 4,000 toys.

“Our SECU Toy Drive is an amazing demonstration of who we are and the care, concern, and passion we have for our fellow North Carolinians. This event brings the community together through the common bond of ‘People Helping People’ and touches the hearts of so many around the state,” said Leigh Brady, SECU president and CEO. “Please join us as we work to carry forth the goodwill momentum from last year to reach as many children as possible this holiday season.”

About SECU

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 86 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $50 billion in assets. It serves over 2.7 million members through 275 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and a Mobile App.

Contact: Sandra Jones, SVP – Communications

Office: (919) 508-8773 | sandra.jones@ncsecu.org