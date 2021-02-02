Breaking News
See how a farm girl assimilated and thrived overseas in ‘The Wife of the Doctor AKA Khanumeh Doctor’

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

Evelyn Koontz Musavi shows how she lived life fully with God as her GPS in her autobiography

MONTEREY, Calif., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Evelyn Koontz Musavi recounts how she, as a sheltered young woman, ventured from farm life in America to living in Persia, a country few Americans knew about in 1960, in her new autobiography titled “The Wife of the Doctor AKA Khanumeh Doctor” (published by Archway Publishing).

 

The author grew up in a rural farming town 50 miles north of Washington, D.C., called Middletown. She describes how she came from a working class family and went on to graduate from nursing school, meet and marry a young Iranian surgeon from prominent Iranian family. Together, they returned to Iran with family where they resided for four years. In the book, Koontz Musavi shares her experiences adapting to a variety of situations in unfamiliar places.

 

“It is a female success story without victimization in a bi-cultural environment,” Koontz Musavi says, adding that her book may be of interest to both men and women and her message to women of today is “stand on your own two feet, live life fully, be a lady, and stop whining.”

 

“The Wife of the Doctor AKA Khanumeh Doctor” is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Wife-Doctor-Aka-Khanumeh/dp/1480894478.

 

“The Wife of the Doctor AKA Khanumeh Doctor”

By Evelyn Koontz Musavi

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 308 pages | ISBN 9781480894464

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 308 pages | ISBN 9781480894471

E-Book | 308 pages | ISBN 9781480894488

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Evelyn Koontz Musavi graduated from nursing school with honors (the operating room), served as the evening supervisor of a major hospital, taught English to Iranian adult men in Teheran, and was director of two private K-8 schools for 25 years. Now retired, she enjoys traveling with her husband. They live in Pebble Beach, California. Musavi has four children.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Attachment

  • Cover_l 
CONTACT: Marketing Services
Archway Publishing
844-669-3957
[email protected]

