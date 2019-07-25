Breaking News
Home / Top News / SEE INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Investors of Ongoing Investigation

SEE INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Investors of Ongoing Investigation

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) of the firm’s ongoing investigation of possible disclosure violations.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sealed Air securities between May 8, 2015 and June 20, 2019 and suffered losses or have information that may assist this investigation contact Hagens Berman:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/SEE

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

[email protected].

The firm’s investigation concerns the veracity of Sealed Air’s financial reporting, which has given rise to intense regulatory scrutiny, an internal audit committee investigation, and now the recent firing of the Company’s Chief Financial Officer.

On June 20, 2019, after the market closed, Sealed Air announced that it had terminated CFO Bill Stiehl for cause.  Stiehl’s firing comes following the audit committee’s completion of an internal investigation after the Company had received two separate subpoenas from the Securities Exchange Commission.  Specifically, the SEC is investigating the Company’s (i) accounting for income taxes, financial reporting and disclosures and (ii) the selection of its audit firm along with the actual independence of that firm.  Based on this news, shares of Sealed Air traded down significantly on June 21, 2019.

On July 15, 2019, KeyBank reportedly downgraded Sealed Air to underweight, citing demand weakness and other risks.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, circumstances requiring Stiehl’s firing, and the extent to which the Company and senior management may have misled investors concerning the Company’s previously reported financial results,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding SEE should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.