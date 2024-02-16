Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is undergoing a an evidentiary hearing regarding allegations she engaged in an “improper” affair.
Read Full Story
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article excerpt are not to be construed as the views of ForexTV or its employees.
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden calls for an end to impeachment inquiry after indictment of FBI informant: ‘Outrageous effort’ - February 16, 2024
- SEE IT: Top moments from the DA Fani Willis hearing over ‘improper’ affair with Nathan Wade - February 16, 2024
- Kids Online Safety Act reintroduced in Senate expected to pass with major support - February 16, 2024