See two people find true love and devotion in ‘Live for Me’

Emma Thomas hopes to reduce the stigma against mental illnesses with new romance novel

MASON, Ohio, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In Emma Thomas’ new romance novel, “Live for Me” (published by Archway Publishing), the lives of two struggling people collide and take them on a roller-coaster journey of good times and bad, ultimately leading to true love, devotion, and tragedy.

 

Twenty-seven-year-old Ophelia Lux Taylor is feisty and driven; she also happens to have bipolar disorder. Although she’s had her ups and downs, life is good now; she lives with her twin brother, Onyx, and another friend in an artsy community in Cincinnati and is pursuing a master’s degree in psychology. An avid reader, Ophelia likes everything to be orderly, including her job at a nearby bookstore. But when a good-looking stranger ends up in her apartment—invited to crash on their couch by her brother—her life begins to change forever.

 

Brax Smith arrives to Cincinnati with nothing other than his van, having left Florida to start a new life, escaping the memories of losing his mother to cancer and dealing with his drunk father. A recovering alcoholic himself, Brax meets two guys at a group session in an eclectic area of Cincinnati when he gets to town. He feels grateful to have a place to stay but also comes face-to-face with the sister of one of his new friends, who is less than excited to have an additional roommate. Can he win her over, despite the fact that she has no interest in being his friend?

 

“I have bipolar disorder. I created these fictional characters from my own experience and knowledge not by just doing research,” Thomas says. She hopes that her book shows readers “That not everyone who is diagnosed has the same symptoms. Everyone is different. Maybe they can relate to them too. Maybe if they relate, it will help them to be more open and not ashamed because they have nothing to be ashamed of.”

 

“Live for Me” is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Live-Me-Emma-Thomas/dp/1480899747.

 

“Live for Me”

By Emma Thomas

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 226 pages | ISBN 9781480899742

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 226 pages | ISBN 9781480899735

E-Book | 226 pages | ISBN 9781480899759

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Emma Thomas knows firsthand the challenges and triumphs of living with bipolar disorder. An avid reader, she loves painting, dancing, and spending time with her golden retriever, Edgar. “Live for Me” is her first novel. Thomas currently lives in Mason, Ohio.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

