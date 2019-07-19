Seed CX Awarded 2019 Wealth & Finance International FinTech Award

CHICAGO, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Seed CX , the first digital asset exchange to focus solely on the needs of institutional investors, today announces its recognition as a 2019 Wealth & Finance International FinTech Award winner. The Fintech Awards, hosted by Wealth & Finance for the third consecutive year, recognizes outstanding digital innovations and technology-enabled business models across the FinTech market.

“Being recognized for the innovation and excellence we’re bringing to the digital asset space is a testament to our team and what we have built,” said Edward Woodford, co-founder and CEO of Seed CX. “Our digital asset exchange and settlement infrastructure, which offers institutional investors everything they need to trade digital assets efficiently, securely, and under a transparent regulatory infrastructure, will continue to improve the trading experience for years to come.”

Through its subsidiaries, Seed CX offers a licensed exchange for institutional trading and settlement of spot digital asset products and plans to offer a market for CFTC-regulated digital asset derivatives. Seed CX provides the market safeguards, technology infrastructure, and regulatory compliance required to give institutions the confidence to trade digital assets.

Seed CX has been recognized for a number of additional award programs in 2019, including Best Cryptocurrency Exchange in the 2019 FinTech Breakthrough Awards, Best Institutional Digital Asset Infrastructure Provider in the 2019 Profit & Loss Readers’ Choice Awards, and the 2019 Wealth & Finance Fintech Awards.

For more information about Seed CX, visit www.seedcx.com .

About Seed CX

Seed CX is a Chicago-based licensed digital asset exchange, which, through its subsidiaries, offers a market for institutional trading and settlement of spot digital assets, and plans to offer a separate market for CFTC-regulated derivatives. Seed CX is backed by Bain Capital Ventures . Other investors include: trading firms CMT Digital, Queueco, Tetras Capital, BlueFire Capital; well-respected digital asset investing companies, including Divergence Digital Currency Fund, OKCoin USA, F2Pool, QCP Capital, Konza Ventures, Origin Capital and Dekrypt Capital; and investment bank XMS Capital. Seed CX’s Board is composed of co-founders Edward Woodford and Brian Liston, and lead Series A investor Adam B. Struck from Divergence Digital Currency Fund. Salil Deshpande from Bain Capital is on the Board as an Observer. For more information visit www.SeedCX.com .

About the Wealth & Finance International FinTech Awards

The Fintech Awards , hosted by Wealth & Finance International for the third consecutive year, recognizes outstanding digital innovations and technology-enabled business models across the FinTech market. The Wealth & Finance International FinTech Awards are dedicated to rewarding and recognizing the hard work, excellence, and creativity of FinTech companies, startups, technologies, and products. For more information visit www.wealthandfinance-news.com .