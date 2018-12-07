Seed Drills: Worldwide Market Outlook to 2022, Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.11%

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Seed Drills Market 2018-2022” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Seed Drills Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.11% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the increased popularity of pneumatic seed drills. The increase in the demand for mechanization in the agricultural sector has led to the development of products such as pneumatic seed drills.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increased scarcity of labor in agricultural sectors. The global seed drills market is likely to witness a rapid growth owing to the fact that a large pool of labor from the agricultural sector has shifted to other labor-intensive industries resulting in immense scarcity of labor.

Countries such US and Brazil are experience acute shortage of labor which has driven the labor costs very high. This phenomenon of rapid wage increase coupled with scarcity of labor is compelling farmers to adopt agriculture equipment, such as seed drills, which is expected to boost the growth of the market.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the increase in cost of fuel. Agricultural equipment such as seed drills require the use of fuel for operations, and the rise in fuel prices is a major challenge for the growth of the global seed drills market.

Key Vendors

AGCO

CNH Industrial

Deere & Company

KUBOTA

KUHN

Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

Segmentation by technology

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Tine seed drill – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Disc seed drill – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing popularity of pneumatic seed drills

Influx of new products with improved features

Increased mechanization in agricultural sector

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

AGCO

CNH Industrial

Deere & Company

KUBOTA

KUHN

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hg3l32/seed_drills?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Agricultural Machinery and Equipment, Seeds, Hand Tools