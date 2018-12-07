Breaking News
Seed Drills: Worldwide Market Outlook to 2022, Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.11%

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Seed Drills Market 2018-2022” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Seed Drills Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.11% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the increased popularity of pneumatic seed drills. The increase in the demand for mechanization in the agricultural sector has led to the development of products such as pneumatic seed drills.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increased scarcity of labor in agricultural sectors. The global seed drills market is likely to witness a rapid growth owing to the fact that a large pool of labor from the agricultural sector has shifted to other labor-intensive industries resulting in immense scarcity of labor.

Countries such US and Brazil are experience acute shortage of labor which has driven the labor costs very high. This phenomenon of rapid wage increase coupled with scarcity of labor is compelling farmers to adopt agriculture equipment, such as seed drills, which is expected to boost the growth of the market.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the increase in cost of fuel. Agricultural equipment such as seed drills require the use of fuel for operations, and the rise in fuel prices is a major challenge for the growth of the global seed drills market.

Key Vendors

  • AGCO
  • CNH Industrial
  • Deere & Company
  • KUBOTA
  • KUHN

Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

  • Segmentation by technology

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Tine seed drill – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Disc seed drill – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing popularity of pneumatic seed drills
  • Influx of new products with improved features
  • Increased mechanization in agricultural sector

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AGCO
  • CNH Industrial
  • Deere & Company
  • KUBOTA
  • KUHN

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hg3l32/seed_drills?w=12

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
