SeeDevice, Inc. CMOS SWIR Sensor Technology Joins John Deere’s 2022 Startup Collaborator Program

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2022

SeeDevice– A company working to provide enhanced CMOS SWIR image sensing capabilities and performance, using quantum-based photodetector technology in automotive, biomedical, and machine vision applications.

John Deere has added seven companies to its 2022 Startup Collaborator program which helps John Deere deepen its interaction with startup companies whose technology could add value for John Deere customers in the future.

Deere & Company announced the companies that will be part of the 2022 cohort of their Startup Collaborator program are Burro, Crop.Zone, Four Growers, SeeDevice, Ucropit, ViewAR, and Yard Stick.

“The startup collaborator shows that part of our investment in technology is establishing a mechanism to help external ideas and knowledge collide with ours,” said Julian Sanchez, director, emerging technology for John Deere. “Agriculture is a domain ripe for technology pioneering, and the startup collaborator program is a way to travel that journey together with others.”

This program launched in 2019 to enhance and deepen its interaction with startup companies whose technology could add value for John Deere customers. SeeDevice joins promising startups working to innovate revolutionary technology for agricultural and construction equipment with mentoring and affiliation from a world-class leader, John Deere. SeeDevice is a pioneer in CMOS-based SWIR image sensor technology, the first of its kind, based in quantum tunneling and plasmonic phenomena in standard logic CMOS process. A fabless quantum image sensor licensing company, Seedevice will collaborate with John Deere to implement its Quantum Photo-Detection– QPD™ CMOS SWIR image sensor technology for agricultural and industrial applications and solutions. SeeDevice’s unique technology is capable of broad-spectrum detection ability from a single CMOS pixel to detect spectral wavelengths from visual and near infrared -NIR (~400nm – 1,100nm), up to short-wave infrared -SWIR (~1,600nm), manufactured on a normal logic CMOS process.

“We’re very honored to be invited to Deere’s Start-up Collaborator program. The feasibility of a single-sensor solution from visible to SWIR wavelengths opens the doors to new industrial use-cases previously not possible due to the limitations of performance, cost, power, and size. To our knowledge, it is the first in the industry to achieve this level of performance, so we’re excited to be working with John Deere to enhance next-generation image sensing devices with quantum sensing,” said Thomas Kim, CEO and Founder of SeeDevice.

“The expansion of this year’s collaborator program provides an opportunity for John Deere to work with this globally diverse group across a broad area of technology spaces while continuing to unlock value for our customers,” said Michele Kaiser, business development manager for John Deere.

SeeDevice empowers the next generation of AI vision systems and smart monitoring devices with quantum based CMOS SWIR image sensing. Leveraging strong technical skill and engineering expertise to drive scaled OEM adoption of industry-leading infrared sensitivity using innovative quantum pixel technology and advancements in standard logic CMOS process technology.

