Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Seeking.com announces cutting edge artificial intelligence monitoring system

Seeking.com announces cutting edge artificial intelligence monitoring system

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

Las Vegas, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Seeking.com announces it has upgraded its artificial intelligence (AI) monitoring system, and implemented new enhanced safety measures to protect its online community.

Seeking.com now utilizes a humans-in-the-loop (HITL) system, which includes both human review and AI, for keyword detection, image moderation and measures to eliminate potential fraudulent behaviors such as nudity, violence, and scam behavior. 

Learning from the likes of Facebook, Seeking.com avoids the disastrous image mislabeling with a far more sophisticated approach to image moderation. The systems in place use HITL along with superior image labeling measures to make sure racial bias is dramatically reduced compared to other platforms who handle user-generated content. 

“My team and I have spent countless hours working hard to build our AI and ML system to balance quality, user privacy and ethical behavior when systems are automated,” notes Justyn Hornor, Vice President of Product for Seeking.com. “We are years ahead of the competition and teach some of the largest AI firms in the world how to operationalize AI in the context of user-generated content.”

Priding itself on being ahead of the European Union’s regulations for AI, Seeking.com is already building its AI monitoring system to continually re-train itself—guaranteeing it remains best-in-class while scanning for fraudulent behavior. 

“The EU is leading the way with their ethical guidelines on how AI systems should operate, and we’re fully in support of their directions, encouraging the U.S. regulatory approaches to mirror the EU model,” says Hornor. “We started this journey with ethics and transparency at the forefront, and built our technology around those frameworks, with many of these ideas already baked into our AI-based systems for well over a year now.”

Seeking.com began rolling out AI-based content moderation in June of 2020, already capturing the attention of several Fortune 10 companies who have requested assistance from the team to learn how to improve their own AI systems. 

In addition to the AI solutions, Seeking.com will continue its security rollout to include even more safety features, including more advanced ID verification, later this year. Other security measures are being actively released that will continue to make sure that Seeking.com is the safest, most secure dating platform on the planet.   

For more information regarding Seeking.com’s safety measures, please contact [email protected] 

###

 

About Seeking.com

With over 20 million members worldwide, Seeking.com creates a community where singles are empowered to find relationships on their terms, encouraging upfront and honest communication for an elevated dating experience.

CONTACT: Seeking.com
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.