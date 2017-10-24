Seeking Innovators to Defend Against Chemical and Biological Weapons

Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Oct. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Collaboration between government, academia and industry is key to defending our warfighters and nation from the evolving threat of weapons of mass destruction. Share innovative ideas with more than 1,500 of the most influential scientists, program managers and leaders in the defense community at the 2017 Chemical and Biological Defense Science & Technology (CBD S&T) Conference Nov. 28-30, 2017, in Long Beach, Calif.

The event will feature the latest developments in basic and applied scientific research within the chemical and biological defense arena including:

Novel Threat and Disruptive Chemical and Biological Discovery

Dynamic Functional Materials

Applied Mathematics and Innovative Computational Tools

Flexible Design, Synthesis and Manufacturing

Systems Biology and Engineering

Disease Surveillance, Characterization and Point of Need Diagnostics

Adaptive Medical Therapeutics and Technologies

Rapid Response and Recovery Science and Technology

Threat Activity Sensing and Reporting

Theoretical physicist, S. James Gates, Jr., Ph.D., specializing in supersymmetry, supergravity and superstring theory, and Ford Foundation Professor of Physics at Brown University, will deliver the keynote address. In addition, special sessions will offer a CBD S&T portfolio overview and a ‘how-to’ conduct business with DTRA presentation, a warfighter panel and a minority-serving institution panel.

Registration is now open. Visit www.cbdstconference.com for registration information.

The DTRA mission is to safeguard the U.S. and its allies from weapons of mass destruction (WMD), specifically chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and high-yield explosive threats, and improvised threats by providing the means to prevent and counter the proliferation of WMD and improvised threats and to reduce, eliminate, and mitigate their effects. This includes helping ensure the U.S. maintains a safe, secure, effective and credible nuclear weapons deterrent. As the DoD Combat Support Agency for the Counter WMD and improvised threats mission, DTRA develops and provides operational support for associated capabilities to warfighters worldwide.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ac4dd5a-7778-49f2-9c31-f4d47a30a65d

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d004a69-a8cc-4447-8523-f5de3f28d6d5

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59f0c34e-0c34-463a-86f7-3a71e677d1d8

