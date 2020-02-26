Breaking News
Seeking Startups to Pitch Green Chemistry Innovations to Global Industry Leaders

Apple, BASF, Best Buy Company, Inc., New Balance, Patagonia, and Target among the companies seeking new green chemistry and materials technologies

Lowell, MA, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Green Chemistry & Commerce Council (GC3) Startup Network is now accepting applications for the GC3 Startup Showcase to be hosted by BASF in Dearborn, Michigan on September 29, 2020.  Startups selected to attend will have the opportunity to pitch their green chemistry technologies to the assembled GC3 membership, a group which includes the world’s leading chemical manufacturers, product formulators, brand companies, and retailers. Startups that have competed in this event in the past have found it to be an invaluable springboard to other important milestones, including additional funding, technical assistance from industry experts, and joint development agreements with larger companies.

The GC3 Startup Network works to increase the flow of new green chemistry technologies into the marketplace. In line with that mission, the Network seeks startups for the Showcase that have the potential to meet real world manufacturing challenges. For the purposes of the Showcase, these challenges are enumerated in list of Green Chemistry Technology Needs. This list, compiled with input from companies such as Apple, BASF, New Balance, Patagonia and Target, sends a clear signal to innovators: Technologies that address these needs, and which are grounded in the tenants of green chemistry, are likely to raise significant commercial interest.  The list addresses a wide range of products and chemical inputs, including adhesives, coating technologies, fabric finishes, plasticizers, surfactants, and fragrances. 

Applicants to the GC3 Startup Showcase will be evaluated based on several criteria. Does the innovation align with the principles of green chemistry? Does the technology have potential to be competitive in the marketplace? And is the startup well positioned for immediate interaction with GC3 member companies?

Based on these and other considerations, ten startups will be selected to participate in the September 29 pitch competition. Based on those pitches, three will be chosen to pitch their solutions to a panel of investors and technology scouts on the main stage at the GC3 Innovators Roundtable on September 30.

The Showcase itself takes place at the annual GC3 conference, the Innovators Roundtable, so in addition to the formal activities of the Showcase, the startups will have numerous opportunities to network with the GC3 membership.

Selection for the Showcase brings other benefits as well. The ten startups selected will each receive a free annual membership to the GC3, and full access to the services of the GC3 Startup Network.  These services include mentoring activities, and the ongoing possibility to be connected with GC3 member companies.

Applications for the GC3 Startup Showcase are due by 11:59 PM ET on April 5, 2020. To apply, and for more about the Showcase, please visit the event website.

 

About the Green Chemistry & Commerce Council (GC3)

Started in 2005, the Green Chemistry & Commerce Council (GC3) is a business-to-business collaborative that drives the commercial adoption of green chemistry by catalyzing and guiding action across all industries, sectors and supply chains. Over 125 organizations are members of the GC3. For more information, visit https://www.greenchemistryandcommerce.org/. 

 

About the GC3 Startup Network

The GC3 Startup Network fosters green chemistry entrepreneurship and accelerates the development of and market pull for green chemistry technologies. The GC3 Startup Network identifies and supports green chemistry startups through mentoring and related programs, and serves as a resource for brands, retailers, and manufacturers to identify new sustainable solutions for their customers. For more information, visit GC3 Startup Network.

