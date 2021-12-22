Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Seeking Treatment for Addiction Is Important During the Holidays

Seeking Treatment for Addiction Is Important During the Holidays

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

The holidays are a particularly difficult time for many people struggling with addiction and other co-occurring disorders

Cynthia Bill, LCSW, CRADC, SAP, CCTPII, Lodge Director

Timberline Knolls Lodge Director, Cynthia Bill, LCSW, CRADC, SAP, CCTPII

Timberline Knolls Lodge Director, Cynthia Bill, LCSW, CRADC, SAP, CCTPII

Chicago, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For many individuals struggling with addiction or other co-occurring disorders such as depression, eating disorders and trauma, the holidays may present a worsening of symptoms.

“There could be a variety of reasons for symptoms to worsen, but for many, it’s not always ‘the most wonderful time of the year’ for individuals struggling with alcohol and drug addiction,” said Cynthia Bill, LCSW, CRADC, SAP, CCTPII, Lodge Director at Timberline Knolls, a residential treatment center for women and adolescent girls located near Chicago.

The conviviality of the holidays can allow individuals who suffer from addiction to hide their disorder behind the festive parties and gatherings held during this time.

“The next day, and the next day does come, with the remorse of unfortunate behaviors, unthoughtful words, hurts and harm done to oneself and others, does happen,” adds Bill. “The pattern may repeat itself with every drink or drug taken until someone has had enough.”

The great news is that addiction is treatable and recovery is possible.

“If you or someone you know is struggling and the holidays seem to be even more difficult for them, it’s a great time to get help and start the New Year in recovery,” said Bill.   

About Timberline Knolls:

Timberline Knolls is a leading residential treatment center for women and adolescent girls, ages 12 and older, with eating disorders, substance abuse, trauma, mood and co-occurring disorders. Located in suburban Chicago, residents receive excellent clinical care from a highly trained professional staff on a picturesque 43-acre wooded campus. An adult partial hospitalization program (PHP), with supportive housing, is also available in nearby Orland Park, Ill., for women to step down or direct admit. For more information on Timberline Knolls, call 877.257.9611 or visit www.timberlineknolls.com. We are also on Facebook – Timberline Knolls, LinkedIn – Timberline Knolls, Instagram -@timberlinetoday and Twitter – @TimberlineToday.

Attachment

  • Cynthia Bill, LCSW, CRADC, SAP, CCTPII, Lodge Director 
CONTACT: MaryAnne Morrow
Timberline Knolls 
602-359-6989
maryanne.morrow@timberlineknolls.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.