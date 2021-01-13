SeekingArrangement helps millions of students avoid student debt

With tuition costs and living expenses continuing to increase, American and Canadian university students struggle to afford higher education. Even worse, because of the Coronavirus, many of those part-time jobs students use to supplement necessities are no longer available.

Las Vegas, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coronavirus altered life for everyone, but especially college students. Because of the looming pandemic, 49 percent of students agree college is not worth the price, now that most campuses have adopted online-only policies, forcing students to figure out their own housing and living essentials in expensive university cities.

The number of university students on SeekingArrangement, the world’s largest Sugar Dating site, continues to grow. And today the site announces its top Sugar Baby Universities. Arizona State University maintains its dominance with 2,680 students in the United States. While in Canada, The University of Toronto has the most with 257 students.

With the cost of living continuing to increase, student debt growing larger and job availability at an all time low, it makes sense that students are finding these elevated relationships beneficial. The opportunities for mentorship and an expanded network are also enticing.

“No one could have predicted the complications created by the Coronavirus, and now college students are faced with yet another hurdle” says Brandon Wade, Founder and CEO of SeekingArrangement. “SeekingArrangement has provided a platform for students to go to college without the stress of post-graduation debt, while continuing to enjoy all the experiences that come along with college life.”

