Talent Intelligence Company Welcomes Jeff Diana, Pramukh Jeyathilak, David Landman, Dermot O’Brien, Annie Rihn and Betty Thompson as Strategic Advisors

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SeekOut, the leading Talent Intelligence Platform, today shared details about the company’s CHRO Council, which includes Jeff Diana, Pramukh Jeyathilak, David Landman, Dermot O’Brien, Annie Rihn and Betty Thompson. Serving as SeekOut’s Board of Advisors, this collective will both guide the company’s direction and offer support to its customers.

“Recognizing the rapidly evolving state of the HR space, SeekOut is pleased to announce the formation of what we’re calling our ‘CHRO Council.’ In rethinking the traditional board of advisors, we have brought together leaders from across the HR and talent acquisition industries to help shape the future of SeekOut and share their expertise and insights directly with customers,” said Bryce Winkelman, Chief Business and Revenue Officer for SeekOut.

Jeff Diana is a consultant for high-growth companies, helping them scale global businesses amid today’s dynamic market. He previously served as Chief People Officer at Calendly, Atlassian and SuccessFactors and held HR leadership positions at Safeco, Microsoft, General Electric and BellSouth. His most recent board and advisory experience includes Behavox, SmartRecruiters, HootRecruit, Charthop and Tribute.

Pramukh Jeyathilak is co-founder and CEO of TalentLign, which provides AI technology consulting and implementation, human capital transformation advisory and managed and outsourced HR services. Prior to this, Jeyathilak was Group Head of Human Resources at the London Stock Exchange Group and SVP, Head of Human Resources at Fidelity Investments. Earlier in his career, he held HR leadership titles at Amazon, Microsoft and Accenture.

David Landman, Ph.D. has more than 20 years of experience as an HR executive. He spent much of his career at Goldman Sachs, where he was most recently Global Head of Talent Development. Dr. Landman presently dedicates his time to supporting companies, innovators and investors, redefining what it means to thrive in the workplace. He is an advisor to several HR technology companies and venture capital firms.

Dermot O’Brien is the former Chief Transformation Officer at ADP, where he also served as Chief Human Resources Officer. Before that, he was an HR executive at TIAA, Merrill Lynch, and Morgan Stanley. Landman is a Foundation Board Trustee at the National Academy of Human Resources and advises several organizations.

Annie Rihn is a talent acquisition leader and advisor who served as VP, Talent and Inclusion, Diversity and Purpose at Discord as well as VP, Recruiting at Zillow. With more than 20 years of talent acquisition experience, Rihn spent the early part of her career in recruiting roles at T-Mobile, Washington Mutual, and Saltmine. She is a Founding Community Member of the talent acquisition and recruiting collective, Voray.

Betty Thompson has been Chief People Officer at Booz Allen Hamilton since 2008. Before that, she spent 15 years as VP, Human Resources at Fannie Mae. A pioneer of human capital strategy and HR functions, she has served on multiple boards and is currently the Board Chair at SHRM.

Jeff Diana shared, “In the absence of true best practices on what it takes to become a skills-based organization and deliver mission-critical people initiatives that drive real business results, SeekOut’s CHRO Council is a brilliant idea. Our mission is simple—to enable our world-class advisors to share lessons learned and pay it forward.”

Diana continued, “SeekOut’s council aims to give HR and TA leaders confidence, along with tangible, powerful ways to lead their companies to win in today’s challenging market. Whether it’s a complete business transformation or the need to elevate performance and execution, we are here to help our profession and the amazing people in it.”

About SeekOut

SeekOut’s Talent Intelligence Platform helps thousands of organizations of all sizes and industries hire, grow and retain great talent. Founded in 2017 by a team of enterprise software veterans, SeekOut is backed by leading investors at Tiger Global Management, Madrona Venture Group, Mayfield, and Founders Circle Capital. SeekOut has two primary product offerings – Recruit, for identifying new talent, and Grow, for maximizing a company’s existing internal talent. Leading companies, including Salesforce, Allstate and Kaiser Permanente, rely on SeekOut to unify their talent acquisition, talent management, and talent analytics in a single people-first platform. Learn more at www.seekout.com.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Kate Achille The Devon Group for SeekOut [email protected]