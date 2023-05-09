Grew revenue 22% year-over-year with continued growth in installed base

and an increasing number of customer presentations and publications

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), a life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“We started the year off strong with continued growth in our installed base and progress against our strategic objectives. It is exciting to see the Proteograph enable breakthrough science, with increasing data demonstrating its power, extensibility, and catalyzation of new applications,” said Omid Farokhzad, CEO and President. “We are seeing more data being generated by our customers, the initiation of larger studies, and the first customer publications make their way through the peer-review process. We expect this momentum to continue throughout the year as more customers adopt the technology and scale their use of the platform.”

Recent Highlights

Achieved revenue of $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 22% over the prior year period

Announced the first protein quantitative trait loci, or pQTL, customer manuscript, demonstrating the association of genetic variants with protein variants at peptide-level resolution in healthy and diabetic patients, now available as a pre-print on BioRxiv

Announced a peer-reviewed article published in PLOS ONE, which shows the advantage of multiple peptide measurements per protein over single protein measurements, using them to identify examples of previously unknown differential protein isoform abundance in lung cancer vs. healthy controls

Presented ten posters at the US Human Proteome Organization conference highlighting the Proteograph Product Suite, including customer data on COVID-19 vaccine response and a robust, high-throughput method for deep plasma proteomics

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue was $4.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, a 22% increase from $3.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to increased sales of consumable kits related to the Proteograph Product Suite. Product-related revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was $3.6 million, including $1.3 million of related party revenue, and consisted of sales of SP100 instruments, consumable kits and platform evaluations. Service revenue was $0.1 million and grant and other revenue was $0.3 million.

Gross profit, inclusive of grant and other revenue, was $2.1 million and gross margin was 51% for the first quarter of 2023.

Operating expenses were $29.5 million for the first quarter of 2023, including $8.7 million of stock-based compensation, an increase of 18%, as compared to $25.0 million, including $8.1 million of stock-based compensation, for the corresponding prior year period. The increase in expenses was driven by increased employee compensation and other related expenses, including stock-based compensation, product development efforts related to the Proteograph Product Suite, and expenses associated with build-out of expansion facilities.

Net loss was $24.0 million for the first quarter of 2023, as compared to $23.6 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments were $410.5 million as of March 31, 2023.

2023 Guidance

Seer continues to expect full year 2023 revenue to be in the range of $23 million to $25 million, representing growth of 48% – 61% over full year 2022.

About Seer

Seer™ is a life sciences company developing transformative products that open a new gateway to the proteome. Seer’s Proteograph™ Product Suite is an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation and software to perform deep, unbiased proteomic analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph workflow to be efficient and easy to use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit www.seer.bio.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that reflect the Company’s current views with respect to certain current and future events and financial performance. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are also intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s outlook for fiscal year 2023. These and other risks are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, to be filed with the SEC, and other documents the Company subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Seer, Inc. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue: Product $ 2,343 $ 2,149 Service 69 79 Related party 1,306 1,070 Grant and other 335 14 Total revenue 4,053 3,312 Cost of revenue: Product 1,436 1,660 Service 7 14 Related party 478 394 Grant and other 64 — Total cost of revenue 1,985 2,068 Gross profit 2,068 1,244 Operating expenses: Research and development 14,474 10,732 Selling, general and administrative 15,039 14,298 Total operating expenses 29,513 25,030 Loss from operations (27,445 ) (23,786 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 3,717 144 Other expense (231 ) (4 ) Total other income 3,486 140 Net loss $ (23,959 ) $ (23,646 ) Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities 1,158 (1,691 ) Comprehensive loss $ (22,801 ) $ (25,337 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.38 ) $ (0.38 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 63,543,094 62,003,504