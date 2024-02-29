Enhanced access to the Proteograph Product Suite and demonstrated its power with new customer data

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), a leading life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Recent Highlights

Achieved revenue of $4.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of 4% over the fourth quarter of 2022, and $16.7 million for the full year 2023, an increase of 8% over the full year 2022

Shipped 23 instruments during 2023, bringing cumulative instruments shipped to 62 as of December 31, 2023

Expanded internationally with the addition of four new distributors and partners

First peer-reviewed customer publication in Nature Communications, demonstrating the power of the Proteograph in pQTL analysis

Launched the Protein Discovery Catalog with over 10,000 proteins across 1,900 pathways to empower researchers

Ended the year with approximately $373 million of cash, cash equivalents and investments

“In 2023, our customers continued to demonstrate the powerful biological insight that is uniquely possible by leveraging the Proteograph Product Suite. Recently, we saw our first customer study published in Nature Communications and we expect several more this year,” said Omid Farokhzad, Chair and CEO. “Looking ahead, we are laser focused on translating the incredible performance of our platform and the uniqueness of the data it generates into widespread commercial adoption. I continue to be confident in the substantial long-term opportunity ahead and look forward to updating on our progress throughout 2024.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue was $4.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, a 3.6% decrease from $4.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in lease revenue related to SP100 instruments, partially offset by an increase in service revenue. Product revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.0 million, including $366 thousand of related party revenue, and consisted of sales of SP100 instruments and consumable kits. Service revenue was $1.1 million, including $201 thousand of related party revenue, and primarily consisted of revenue related to the Seer Technology Access Center, and grant and other revenue was $258 thousand.

Gross profit, inclusive of grant and other revenue, was $2.0 million and gross margin was 45.1% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Operating expenses were $24.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, including $7.6 million of stock-based compensation, a decrease of 11% as compared to $27.2 million, including $8.2 million of stock-based compensation, for the corresponding prior year period. The decrease in expenses was primarily driven by a decrease in product development costs related to the Proteograph Product Suite, including employee compensation and other related expenses.

Net loss was $17.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to $22.5 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Revenue was $16.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, an 8% increase from $15.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Product revenue for the full year 2023 was $12.9 million, including $4.4 million of related party revenue. Service revenue was $2.3 million, including $241 thousand of related party revenue, and grant and other revenue was $1.5 million.

Gross profit, inclusive of grant and other revenue, was $8.5 million and gross margin was 51.1% for the full year 2023.

Operating expenses were $112.0 million for the full year 2023, including $34.4 million of stock-based compensation, as compared to $104.3 million, including $33.7 million of stock-based compensation, for the corresponding prior year period.

Net loss was $86.3 million for the full year 2023, as compared to $93.0 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments were $373.1 million as of December 31, 2023.

2024 Guidance

Seer expects full year 2024 revenue to be in the range of $18 million to $20 million, representing growth of 14% at the midpoint over full year 2023.

About Seer

Seer is a life sciences company developing transformative products that open a new gateway to the proteome. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation and software to perform deep, unbiased proteomic analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph workflow to be efficient and easy to use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit www.seer.bio.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on Seer’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Seer’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company’s expectations for future results of operations and its financial position, business strategy, customer publications and adoption and outlook for fiscal year 2024. ​These and other risks are described more fully in Seer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and other documents that Seer subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, Seer undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Seer, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Product $ 2,669 $ 1,431 $ 8,506 $ 8,557 Service 944 708 2,016 913 Related party 567 1,720 4,660 5,215 Grant and other 258 745 1,479 808 Total revenue 4,438 4,604 16,661 15,493 Cost of revenue: Product 1,663 785 5,398 5,459 Service 390 446 685 495 Related party 204 624 1,430 1,989 Grant and other 180 457 642 457 Total cost of revenue 2,437 2,312 8,155 8,400 Gross profit 2,001 2,292 8,506 7,093 Operating expenses: Research and development 11,165 12,631 53,019 45,797 Selling, general and administrative 13,068 14,612 58,950 58,531 Total operating expenses 24,233 27,243 111,969 104,328 Loss from operations (22,232 ) (24,951 ) (103,463 ) (97,235 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 4,720 2,498 17,764 4,602 Other expense (287 ) (73 ) (578 ) (333 ) Total other income 4,433 2,425 17,186 4,269 Net loss $ (17,799 ) $ (22,526 ) $ (86,277 ) $ (92,966 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (1.35 ) $ (1.49 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 64,157,125 62,805,423 63,850,490 62,433,613