REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), a life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today announced company management will be participating in the following investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY.

Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 13th at 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time

Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase, Virtual.

Presentation on Thursday, September 21st at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time

A live webcast of the sessions will be available on the Investor section of Seer’s website at investor.seer.bio. Archived replays will be available on the company’s website following the conference.

About Seer

Seer™ is a life sciences company developing transformative products that open a new gateway to the proteome. Seer’s Proteograph™ Product Suite is an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation and software to perform deep, unbiased proteomic analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph workflow to be efficient and easy to use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit www.seer.bio.

