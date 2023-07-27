REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), a leading life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference in Boston, MA.

Seer’s management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, August 10th at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast of the session will be available on the Investor section of Seer’s website at investor.seer.bio. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website following the conference.

Seer™ is a life sciences company developing transformative products that open a new gateway to the proteome. Seer’s Proteograph™ Product Suite is an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation and software to perform deep, unbiased proteomic analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph workflow to be efficient and easy to use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit www.seer.bio.

