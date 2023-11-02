Government Agencies Now Able to Acquire AI-and Human-Powered Threat and Risk Detection Platform

RESTON, Va., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Seerist, Inc., the leading augmented analytics solution for intelligence, threat, and security professionals, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Seerist’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s threat and risk intelligence solution powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and expert human analysis available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“Partnering with an organization like Carahsoft, who has an immense presence in Federal and State agencies, allows Seerist to rapidly scale our ability to support and strengthen their critical threat and security intelligence monitoring and mitigation missions. This strategic collaboration aligns perfectly with our business model,” said John Goolgasian, Federal President at Seerist. “The potential within this space is immense, given the scarcity of solutions like ours that can ensure the safety and security of personnel and operations for Federal organizations worldwide. We’ve already seen the impact of the partnership and how it can greatly benefit agencies at all levels of government.”

Seerist’s AI platform collects and analyzes data from millions of unique open source intelligence (OSINT) sources and provides integrated AI and expert human analysis. The AI algorithms, combined with information gathered by more than 200 geopolitical and security expert threat analysts, result in real-time threat intelligence and insights that are easy to understand and trust. Seerist’s Foreign Influence and Risk Index (FIRI) solution also allows organizations to analyze and assess Great Power Competition.

Seerist empowers agencies to make well-informed tactical and strategic decisions, ensuring effective navigation of threats and protection of their organization’s assets. The Seerist platform provides near real-time, interactive access to crucial data on developments, offering insights into regional and in-country stability, global geopolitical risk and more. Additionally, Seerist’s AI algorithms proactively identify data trends and predict potential future threats, enabling agencies to take preventative action.

“By adding Seerist’s distinctive AI-driven, human-verified, threat and risk information platform for security, intelligence and operations to our portfolio, we offer a powerful monitoring tool for our Government customers,” said Lacey Wean, Director of Carahsoft’s Geospatial Solutions Vertical. “In the Public Sector, crucial decisions must be made swiftly in routine and crisis scenarios. Leveraging Seerist’s solutions provides organizations with unparalleled clarity and confidence. We are excited to make these capabilities available to the Public Sector through our reseller partner network.”

Seerist’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Seerist team at Carahsoft at (844) 722-8436 or Seerist@Carahsoft.com.

The Geospatial Solutions Portfolio at Carahsoft is composed of several complementary technologies including Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAS) and Architecture Engineering Construction (AEC) technologies. Carahsoft’s strong relationships with leading geospatial partners and deep understanding of the geospatial landscape provides customers the confidence they need to accurately match project requirements with supporting technologies. Learn more about Carahsoft’s Geospatial solutions here.

Seerist Federal, formerly known as Geospark Analytics, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seerist, Inc. It is sponsored by the U.S. Space Force, our SBIR Phase III commercialization contract is a five (5) year firm-fixed-price, IDIQ Government-wide contract. This enterprise-level contract provides near real-time situational awareness capabilities to the entire U.S. federal government, enabling users to make better decisions faster. We identify and forecast emerging events from social media, news, and other sources on a global scale to mitigate risk, recognize threats, greatly enhance indications and warnings, and provide predictive analytics capabilities.

For more information about how Seerist can assist government agencies, please visit: https://seerist.com/seerist-federal/.

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Geospatial, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

