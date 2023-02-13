COVERING MEDIA REPLACEMENT AND FIVE RENEWABLE BIOGAS PROJECTS IN CANADA AND THE US

MV HAS $22 MILLION IN PROJECT BIDS OUTSTANDING

MV Technologies contracts to design and install its H 2 S removal systems in five new biogas/RNG projects and recently received a new contract to replace approximately $600,000 of media annually in addition to its ongoing annual replacement media requirements of over $1.2MM. Currently, MV has outstanding biogas project bids valued at approximately $22MM for additional systems worldwide.

BROOMFIELD, CO, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (SEER) (OTCQB: SENR), a provider of environmental, renewable fuels and industrial waste stream management services, has been recently awarded multiple purchase orders totaling more than $1.5M for the design and installation of five of its proprietary H 2 S removal systems as part of compliance with state air emissions regulations or renewable natural gas (“RNG”) projects in the US and Canada. MV also received a new contract to supply approximately $600,000 of media annually to five different sites of a major food processor located throughout the south-central US. This order meaningfully expands the approximately $1.2M of existing recurring annual media sales.

“These projects are part of our ongoing US marketing strategy and are valuable additions to the numerous compliance and agricultural biogas projects already in MV Technologies’ portfolio,” said Tom Jones, President of MV. “As previously announced, MV has multiple systems currently installed and operating at some of the nation’s largest landfill operations as well as food, beverage and agricultural biogas facilities. These recent orders underscore the efficacy and success of SEER’s proprietary biogas treatment technology,” Jones continued.

While dairy-based RNG projects vary in size, scope and function, most rely on a closed-loop system that continuously recycles products, byproducts and resources on the farm for cost savings and efficiency. “The same technology also serves as a very cost-effective solution in the landfill gas and food processing industries which results in an on-site renewable energy source that can generate revenue and/or offset facility costs. MV continues to place its solution into some of the nation’s largest food processing facilities, dairy operations and landfills. Since all of these new operations across the country must condition their raw biogas, this growing trend bodes well for MV and its proven H 2 S removal technology and proprietary medias,” said Jones.

It is estimated the five new systems will collectively use approximately $120,000 of MV’s bioactivated media, BAM™, or Axtrap™ on an annual basis.

In addition, MV recently supplied its first siloxane removal system. The siloxane scrubber was designed by MV engineers and fabricated under their supervision. This was in conjunction with an H2SPlus™ system MV supplied to a large municipal WWTP on the east coast. MV has quoted several other siloxane removal systems in conjunction with H 2 S scrubber proposals where siloxanes are present in the raw biogas.

“MV is also receiving inquiries and currently negotiating with large international groups for its biogas conditioning systems to be placed at food processing facilities,” said John Combs, CEO of SEER. “Indeed, in the wake of recent geopolitical events, supply chain issues and recent transportation challenges, there is a global trend for countries to become less dependent on the importation of certain food products and, in turn, more “food secure.” This is causing countries to begin raising and growing more of their own food domestically, both livestock and poultry, as well as grains and produce. This trend has many different benefits. It reduces not only exorbitant international shipping costs, but also costly spoilage and waste that inevitably occur during international transport.

“Further, there are health benefits,” continued Combs. “It decreases the risk of contamination and chances of foodborne bacteria and naturally occurring microbial pathogens or toxins that oftentimes occur during transport, while at the same time affording the country better safeguards for ensuring control over how the food was fertilized and treated with potentially harmful pesticides or herbicides,” he said. “Reduced transportation also reduces the country’s carbon footprint by minimizing or eliminating pollutive, petrol-based transportation. Finally, the increase in domestic food production creates many layers of local and regional jobs and stimulates domestic growth generally. Ultimately, this trend creates enormous benefits for the country and imminent opportunities for well-positioned environmental companies like SEER,” said Combs.

“There is a concomitant industry opportunity that comes along with the increase in domestic food production. Generating renewable biogas and utilizing waste streams in an environmentally responsible manner are high priorities for governments as they seek to increase food security and decrease their carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions. All of these things are creating valuable opportunities for SEER and its technology portfolio. We expect 2023 to present several international opportunities for our technologies, particularly our MV and PelleChar divisions,” Combs continued.

“With respect to SEER’s operations generally, as part of our ongoing effort to improve bottom-line results, we have suspended our operations at the Texas media production facility of SEER Environmental Materials (“SEM”),” said Combs. “The remote location created increased transportation costs and logistics issues and, when coupled with recent supply chain challenges, we decided to suspend operations and source the media from our original supplier which is located much closer to the majority of our customers. As a result of this decision, we are now realizing better margins on our recent media sales. We are evaluating several new opportunities for our SEM division that are focused on specialized waste recycling and carbon generation in Texas,” concluded Combs.

