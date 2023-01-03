BROOMFIELD, CO, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (SEER) (OTCQB: SENR), a provider of environmental, renewable fuels and industrial waste stream IP, services and management, is pleased to report that its operating partner, Paragon Southwest Medical Waste, LLC (“PSMW”), has completed its relocation to an expanded and better-suited facility in Baytown, Texas. The move and transition occurred with minimal interruption to customers and business. The facility is now operating at near capacity levels. The move was the second phase of the market consolidation plan announced earlier this year.

“Based on early performance data, we expect to achieve annual savings of over one million dollars: approximately $250,000 in utility costs; $300,000 – $400,000 in general operating efficiencies; and an additional $250,000 in general facility repair and maintenance overhead” associated with the former facility, said Fortunato Villamagna, PSMW’s President and manager. “The facility is expected to run 3 shifts per day and operate all 7 systems. This should result in treating approximately 600,000 pounds of “thermal” waste each month; with a facility capacity of about 800,000 pounds a month,” said Villamagna.

“Moving this facility was a significant undertaking and required a lot of planning and coordination to minimize disruption to our customers,” said John Combs, CEO of SEER. “Now that the move has been completed, we will continue to organically grow the business to full capacity in 2023. Our plans also include treating “red bag” waste to support our “thermal destruction” waste business,” said Combs.

“The completion of the move has enabled us to firmly secure our place in the entire Gulf region medical waste market,” said Villamagna. “This development has not gone unnoticed and PSMW has been approached by several players in the medical waste industry and general environmental firms. PSMW is currently in negotiations to collaborate with an industry partner to implement its long-awaited West Coast rollout and evaluate expansion into the Southeast region,” said Villamagna.

“The completion of the move, coupled with the operational efficiencies and savings have also attracted waste industry businesses in international markets,” said Combs. “We are currently talking to groups in multiple foreign markets, including Puerto Rico, Spain, France, and New Zealand, and exploring opening facilities in these markets to operate the patented CoronaLux™ technology. We know we have the gold standard technology when it comes to treating medical waste. The last several years have presented many unforeseen obstacles, but demonstrating the superiority of the Paragon technology here in the United States on a large commercial scale will enable us to eventually break into the lucrative international markets,” concluded Combs

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (SEER) (OTCQB: SENR), identifies, secures, and commercializes patented and proprietary environmental clean technologies in several multibillion-dollar sectors (including oil & gas, renewable fuels, and all types of waste management, both solid and gaseous) for the purpose of either destroying/minimizing hazardous waste streams more safely and at lower cost than any competitive alternative, and/or processing the waste for use as a renewable fuel for the benefit of the customers and the environment. SEER has two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: MV Technologies, LLC and SEER Environmental Materials, LLC; and two majority-owned subsidiaries: Paragon Waste Solutions, LLC; and PelleChar, LLC. For more information about the Company visit: www.seer-corp.com.

