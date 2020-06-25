Segment Appoints First Ever Regional Vice President of Asia Pacific and Japan

Breaking News
Company Set to Accelerate Presence Across ANZ and Broader APAC Region

SYDNEY, Australia, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Segment, the world’s leading customer data platform (CDP), today announced the appointment of Prakash Durgani as Regional Vice President, Asia Pacific and Japan.

In his new role at Segment, Durgani will be responsible for charting the company’s overall growth strategy across Asia Pacific, including sales and marketing activities, to bolster the company’s market presence.

Durgani has more than 20 years’ sales and engineering leadership experience in the IT industry and originally joined Segment three years ago as Head of Solutions Engineering, based in San Francisco. During this time, he successfully scaled the Solutions Engineering team to nearly 40 people across the US, Europe and Australia, contributing 5X revenue growth.

Prior to Segment, Durgani worked at Opower, an Oracle software-as-a-service customer engagement platform for utilities, where he was instrumental in supporting the company’s regional business strategy for growth.  He initially worked in pre-sales before moving into customer success and solutions architecture management roles based in Singapore, where he was pivotal in accelerating new business in Malaysia, India, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

Continuing Growth Across Asia

Segment is the world’s leading customer data platform, and continues to grow rapidly in the APAC region. Many of Asia’s most innovative companies already use Segment, including PropertyGuru, Pomelo, Domain, Jumbo Interactive, Deputy, SafetyCulture, and Optus.

In FY2020 (February 2019 to January 2020), the company signed on 50 new customers in the ANZ region across a range of vertical markets, including financial services, retail, technology and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG).

“With the mobile-first revolution continuing in Asia, and COVID-19 accelerating digital transformation dramatically, there has never been a more important time to help support businesses of all sizes in the region with Segment’s Customer Data Platform,” says Durgani. “We already have an incredibly strong presence in Asia Pacific, and I’m looking forward to expanding our footprint even further in the region, and supporting businesses on their quest for new ways of reaching customers.”

Joe Morrissey, Chief Revenue Officer, Segment, added: “Prakash is a dynamic leader with deep knowledge of the APAC market and is highly experienced in creating and implementing market-leading sales and product initiatives and strategies. During the past three years, he has built and led a robust and successful global solutions engineering organisation which is instrumental in accelerating our business growth. As APAC continues to take on an increased significance for our global business, we are confident that this region will quickly emerge as one of our primary growth engines.”

About Segment
Segment is the world’s leading customer data platform (CDP). Our platform democratises access to reliable data for all teams and offers a complete toolkit to standardize data collection, unify user records, and route customer data into any system where it’s needed. More than 20,000 companies like Intuit, FOX, Instacart, and Levi’s use Segment to make real-time decisions, accelerate growth, and deliver compelling user experiences. For more information, visit https://segment.com

