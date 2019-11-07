Segment Named Among The Fastest Growing Companies in North America on Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™ For Second Consecutive Year

Attributes Growth to Global Demand for Data Privacy and Governance Standards

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Segment , the customer data infrastructure company, today announced it ranked No. 323 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, a list of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America.

Segment CEO and co-founder Peter Reinhardt attributes the company’s continued growth to the increasing market shift towards the need for businesses to provide a seamless customer experience while also respecting consumers’ data privacy. In September, Segment announced Privacy Portal to help businesses proactively manage and protect their customers’ privacy, and comply with the increasing number of laws and regulations guaranteeing consumers’ privacy.

“In today’s privacy-first world, it’s increasingly important for companies to manage and mitigate data privacy risk as customer data continues to be central to a business’s success,” said Reinhardt. “Segment’s Customer Data Infrastructure (CDI) and robust privacy tools give companies the control and visibility they need to easily comply with data privacy regulations without compromising the customer experience.”

In August, Segment expanded its leadership team with industry veterans Ben Galbraith (from Google) as VP of Product; Joe Morrissey (from Hortonworks, MongoDB) as Chief Revenue Officer; and Kim Hammonds, who serves on the boards of Box, Zoom and others, joined Segment’s Board of Directors. In April, Segment raised a $175M Series D round led by Accel, GV and Meritech Capital, bringing its total funds raised to over $280M.

Segment now has more than 450 employees in offices across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. The company was also named among Inc. Magazine’s Best Places to Work , the Top 50 Highest Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies by Glassdoor and Battery Ventures, and a Best Place to Work by San Francisco Business Times . The company was also recognized as part of Forbes’ Cloud 100 List for the fourth consecutive year, and was honored as one of the 50 Highest Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies To Work For by Glassdoor and Battery Ventures in 2019.

“This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners,” said Sandra Shirai , vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. “Once again, we saw innovation across the board, with software companies continuing their dominance of the top ten. It’s always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in.”

“As technology innovation trends towards ‘everything as a service, it’s no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year,” said Mohana Dissanayake , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “What’s exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners.”

Overall, 2019 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 166% to 37,458% from 2015 to 2018, with median growth of 439%.

About Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Segment

Segment provides the customer data infrastructure that businesses use to put their customers first. With Segment, companies can collect, unify, and connect their first-party data to over 300 marketing, analytics, and data warehousing tools. Today, thousands of companies across 71 countries use Segment, from fast-growing businesses such as Atlassian, Bonobos and Instacart to some of the world’s largest organizations like Levi’s, Intuit and Meredith. Segment enables these companies to achieve a common understanding of their users and make customer-centric decisions.

