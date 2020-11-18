Segment Recognized as One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500™ for Third Consecutive Year

Attributes Growth to Increased Demand for Personalized Customer Experiences in the New Digital-First Era

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Segment , the world’s leading customer data platform (CDP), today announced it ranked No. 234 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. This recognition follows the news from earlier this month of Segment’s acquisition by Twilio , the leading cloud communications platform. Twilio was also recognized on Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500™ list.

Segment CEO and co-founder Peter Reinhardt attributes the company growth to Segment’s ability to help companies break down data silos and gather a holistic view of the customer journey, as well as an increased demand for highly personalized and engaging digital customer experiences in the wake of COVID-19.

“Companies must have the right infrastructure in place to meet this moment of transformation and deliver for customers across the digital platforms where many of their interactions are taking place. Harnessing the most up-to-date data from across the organization is crucial for creating a customer-first business and driving long-term success, and Segment allows that to happen,” said Reinhardt. “I’m extremely proud of the work we’ve done to make Segment the leading customer data platform. We’re helping companies of all sizes provide world-class customer experiences at scale and looking forward to accelerating that vision as a part of Twilio.”

Segment’s inclusion marks the company’s third consecutive year being recognized as a Technology Fast 500™ honoree. More than 20,000 customers globally now use Segment. Prior to the acquisition in November by Twilio, the company received a number of recognitions, including being named to the Forbes’ Cloud 100 list for the fifth consecutive year and Wing Venture Capital’s Enterprise Tech 30 list.

Overall, 2020 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 175% to 106,508% from 2016 to 2019, with median growth of 450%.

About Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 26th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Twilio Segment

Twilio Segment is the world’s leading customer data platform (CDP). Our platform democratizes access to reliable data for all teams, and offers a complete toolkit to standardize data collection, unify user records and route customer data into any system where it’s needed. More than 20,000 companies like Intuit, FOX, Instacart, and Levi’s use Segment to make real-time decisions, accelerate growth, and deliver compelling user experiences. For more information, visit https://segment.com.

