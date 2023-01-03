Collectors’ edition Transformers x Segway products and more to roll out in 2023

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Segway, the global leader in electric micro-mobility, will be in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the Consumer Electronics Show, Jan 4 – 7. The executive team will invite select business and media partners to private briefings for a look ahead at what’s in store for 2023.

Rounding out another achievement-capped year in 2022, Segway is proud to be leading the micro-mobility industry into a new year with exciting announcements. Holding steadfast to the commitment to sustainability, innovation and thrill, Segway is developing smart technology to deliver safety and reliability as the industry and the market continues to grow.

“We have had an incredible 2022 debuting products and collaborating with top brands, and we continued to work hard to maintain our standard-setting in innovation, reliability and safety.” said Alex Huang, SVP of Global Business. “I always love coming to Vegas to show our partners cutting-edge features and products coming down the Segway pipeline, and 2023 is no exception.”

Find My Smart Tech

Segway has partnered with Apple to integrate the Find My technology into Segway products. Riders can locate their Segway through the Find My network on the Find My app through their iPhone, iPad, or Mac computer. Riders can conveniently find where their Segway is on the in-app map.

Additionally, in-app functionality allows riders to play a loud, distinct tone on their Segway. This tone will serve as a helpful tool when locating the Segway. This new technology Segway has implemented serves riders with even more connectivity outside the Segway-Ninebot app and offers Segway riders enhanced peace of mind.

Transformers x Segway

In an exciting collaboration between Hasbro and Segway-Ninebot, beloved Transformers characters Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and Decepticon leader, Megatron, come to life as Segway gokarts and electric scooters. The Segway x Transformers limited edition series has launched in China, the US and Canada, comprising the Optimus Prime GoKart Pro, Bumblebee GoKart Pro, Megatron GT2 Superscooter, and Bumblebee C8 kids kickscooter.

This collector-worthy limited-run Optimus Prime and Bumblebee Gokart Pros are currently available for sale in China across ecommerce platforms. For fans based in the US and Canada, the Bumble Gokart Pro, Megatron GT2 and Bumblebee C8 kids scooter is currently available at Store.Segway.com, with Optimus Prime Gokart Pro making its heroic entrance in Summer 2023.

Coming Soon

The viral Gokart PRO made a splash upon its debut. Tested for 2 years behind-the-scenes by a professional gokart driver, with engine and body weight distribution of 60% in the rear, and finely-tuned steering and durability, it made drifting off of actual gokart tracks both safe and thrilling.

Segway is excited to introduce a sneak peak at the Gokart PRO 2, with more details to come in 2023.

Segway CES 23 Media Kit

####

About Segway

Segway-Ninebot is a global enterprise in the fields of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots. In 1999, Segway was established in Bedford NH, US, as the world leader in commercial-grade, electric, and self-balancing personal transportation. Ninebot is an intelligent short-distance transportation equipment operator integrating R&D, production, sales, and service, established in Beijing in 2012. As Segway and Ninebot completed a strategic combination in 2015, Segway-Ninebot came into being. The company’s worldwide subsidiaries are in Beijing, New York, Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas, Amsterdam, Seoul, Paris, Barcelona, Munich, Shanghai, Changzhou, Shenzhen, and Hangzhou. With its world-renowned intellectual property, Segway-Ninebot will create more products, leading riders and the entire industry into the future.

About Transformers

The TRANSFORMERS brand is a global powerhouse franchise with millions of fans around the world. Since 1984, the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons has come to life in movies, TV shows, comic books, innovative toys, and digital media, bringing incredible “MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE” experiences to fans of all ages. The brand’s enduring connection is made possible by its rich storytelling and characters: the heroic Autobots who seek to protect all life, and the evil Decepticons who seek to conquer the universe. The TRANSFORMERS brand is a Hasbro franchise.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a global branded entertainment leader whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through gaming, consumer products and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit www.corporate.hasbro.com.

