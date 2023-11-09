Fans to compete in “Find My F2” scavenger hunt for chance to win their very own scooter

ARCADIA, Calif., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Segway-Ninebot, the global leader in micro-mobility and robotics technology, today announced a scavenger hunt where ten winners will receive their very own Segway-Ninebot KickScooter F2.

On Saturday, November 18th from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Segway will hide clues to find the Golden F2 Scooter QR Code sticker outside of select shops in Downtown Los Angeles with clues. The first ten participants to finish the scavenger hunt by finding all clues and Golden F2 sticker will be awarded (1) Segway F2 Scooter each. The player that completes the scavenger hunt with the fastest time will receive the grand prize package valued at $1,000 that includes:

(1) Brand New Segway-Ninebot KickScooter F2

(1) Fingerprint Scooter Lock

(1) Ninebot Engine Speaker

(1) Segway Cell Phone Holder

(1) Segway Helmet

(1) Segway T-Shirt

(1) Segway Duck Scooter Accessory

“The F2 was specifically designed with the commuter in mind which makes it perfect for navigating LA,” said Alex Huang, SVP of Segway Inc. “That’s why we’re excited to bring the community together and give Angelenos the chance to win their very own F2—and have some fun while trying. Best of luck to everyone!”

The Segway-Ninebot KickScooter F2 is the ultimate scooter for the everyday commuter. The F2 hits maximum speeds of 18 mph and a theoretical range of 25 miles to get riders where they need to go. With Apple “Find My” capabilities, upgraded power, larger battery capacity, Traction Control System, and integrated turn indicators, riders enjoy a high-quality and safer ride.

To learn more and be part of the scavenger hunt, participants can register online here by 11:59 PM on Thursday, November 16th.

ABOUT SEGWAY-NINEBOT

Segway-Ninebot is a global enterprise in the fields of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots. In 1999, Segway was established in Bedford NH, US, which is the world leader in commercial-grade, electric, self-balancing personal transportation. Ninebot is an intelligent short-distance transportation equipment operator integrating R&D, production, sales, and service, established in Beijing, 2012. As Segway and Ninebot completed a strategic combination in 2015, Segway-Ninebot came into being. At present, the company’s businesses are all around the world and have subsidiaries in Beijing, Seattle, Bedford, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, Seoul, Singapore, Munich, Changzhou, and Tianjin, selling products in more than 80 countries and regions. With the world-renowned intellectual property, Segway-Ninebot will create more products that will lead the users and the entire industry into the future. For more information, please visit http://www.segway.com.

