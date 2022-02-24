SEI Healthcare Announces Educational Podcasts on HowItreat.MD for HCPs

SEI Healthcare completes an educational podcast series on HowItreat.MD for HCPs focused on Optimizing the Management of Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Diseases (IMIDs)

SEI Healthcare, a global professional Independent Medical Education organization, announced the successful execution and completion of a podcast series entitled “Optimizing the Management of Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Diseases (IMIDs)”.

The podcast series features Professor Francesca Prignano, Dermatologist at the University of Florence, Italy; Professor Raja Atreya, Gastroenterologist and Head of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Unit, Outpatient Clinic, and Clinical Study Centre at the University Hospital Erlangen in Germany; and Professor Peter Taylor, Head of Clinical Sciences at the Botnar Research Centre within the Nuffield Department of Orthopaedics, Rheumatology and Musculoskeletal Sciences in Oxford, United Kingdom.

Supported by Biogen, this HowItreat.MD podcast series focuses on how biologic medicines, such as tumor necrosis factor inhibitors (anti-TNFs) have revolutionized IMID management as well as how the advent of more cost-efficient biosimilars provides more affordable and long-term sustainable options for reducing disease burden in patients with unmet medical needs.

The three clinical experts address various topics on biosimilars, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, and Crohn’s disease, as well as their treatment optimization.

The podcasts aim to help HCPs understand how experts would approach a variety of clinical scenarios, allowing viewers and listeners to progress through episodes covering a number of key topics, such as:

Identifying relevant patient care pathways, disease screening, and specialist referrals

Recognizing the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of IMIDs, and identifying current challenges and potential solutions

Recognizing other comorbidities and clinical manifestations associated with IMIDs (e.g., extracutaneous and extraintestinal involvement in psoriasis and Crohn’s disease, respectively) and summarizing the benefits of using biologics, such as anti-TNFs, to tackle common inflammatory pathways

Describing the concept of biosimilarity, listing its regulatory requirements, and identifying the main similarities and differences between regulatory frameworks in Europe versus the United States

Comparing and contrasting the benefits of using biosimilars for the treatment of IMIDs

Listing current treatment options, including sequential therapies, by applying guidelines, recommendations, and algorithms to treatment decision making

Recognizing the evolution of IMID treatment towards a treat-to-target approach

Identifying issues around COVID-19 vaccination in patients receiving anti-TNFs for the treatment of IMIDs

Prof. Peter Taylor says, “Advances in protein engineering led to the emergence of originator biologic drugs which permitted the unequivocal validation of TNF as a therapeutic target in several immune-mediated inflammatory disorders. High costs of originators have often resulted in restricted access to biologic TNF inhibitors, but in recent years, the availability of more cost-effective biosimilars has expanded access to patients with active disease and concurrent growth in knowledge regarding optimum therapeutic strategies in this efficacious class of treatment. In this podcast, we will explore these treatment strategies in the context of managing people living with rheumatoid arthritis.”

Prof. Francesca Prignano adds, “Psoriasis is a chronic inflammatory skin disease characterized by many comorbidities, especially in long-lasting inflammation. It is characterized by a general inflammatory condition, and therefore, the concept of systemic disease has become the leading one.

Moderate-severe clinical forms of psoriasis have changed a lot since the advent of biologics which are able to control the disease and also some comorbidities, among which is psoriatic arthritis, but they are expensive and do not allow a widespread treatment. Biosimilars, which have proven to have the same efficacy and safety profile of reference products but at lower cost, do represent a valid therapeutic choice.”

Dr. Rita Aresta, Medical Lead at SEI Healthcare, states, “It was a real pleasure to be able to work on this project which covered so many facets of IMIDs and went beyond simply case-based e-learning to include engaging conversations with KOLs covering a number of topics in both audio and video format.”

Further details about this educational program can be found at: https://immunology.news/

“SEI Healthcare very much looks forward to developing many more educational projects around these topics, especially considering the constantly evolving treatment landscape,” says Malcolm Robb, Global Accounts Director for SEI Healthcare.

HowItreat.MD allows HCPs to access learning materials produced in close collaboration with world-renowned experts across 27 therapeutic specialties in a fluid and interactive manner. While the core element of case-based learning is seen throughout the platform, multiple formats ensure HCPs can engage in their preferred medium. In light of their busy schedules and personal preferences, HCPs often prefer to connect with and learn through different media formats. With this in mind, SEI Healthcare has added Omni-Channel formats that include engaging videos, podcasts, journals, webinars, and the much-anticipated live interactive workshops.

SEI Healthcare is committed to bringing medical education to the forefront of innovation on a global scale. Our users can access the platform for free and in their preferred language, as well as engage with and listen to key opinion leaders in their field of expertise. Bringing the latest information and breakthroughs to the forefront for hundreds of thousands of HCPs in a manner that is exciting and engaging – this is what truly drives the team at SEI Healthcare.

