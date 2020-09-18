Select Interior Concepts Appoints Satish Kalala Chief Technology Officer

Breaking News
ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (“SIC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SIC), a premier installer and nationwide distributor of interior building products, today announced that Satish Kalala has joined SIC as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), reporting to Nadeem Moiz, Chief Financial Officer of SIC.

L.W. (Bill) Varner, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of SIC, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Satish to SIC as our first CTO.  In this new role, Satish will lead the creation and delivery of a comprehensive IT strategy across the entire Company, with a focus on scalability and enhancing our competitive advantages through the use of technology.  His appointment is another key step in strengthening SIC’s corporate infrastructure and positioning us to optimize the Company’s revenue growth and core earnings power.  

“Satish has more than 20 years’ experience in driving rapid growth using technology as well as first-hand knowledge of the Company through his previous work as IT Strategic Advisor to our Architectural Services Group.  In that role, he was instrumental in delivering ASG’s core technology growth platform.  Satish is uniquely qualified to help us deliver the cost improvement and revenue growth initiatives we are targeting for SIC.”

Mr. Kalala previously served as Founder and Managing Partner of A5 Ventures, a growth advisory and tech ventures incubation firm.  Prior to that, he was Executive Vice President for Innovation for Simon Group Holdings and worked with Deloitte Consulting.

Mr. Kalala holds an M.B.A. in general management and corporate strategy from the University of Michigan and a B.S. in Computer Science and Engineering from the SVU College of Engineering in India.

ABOUT SELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS
Select Interior Concepts is a premier installer and nationwide distributor of interior building products with leading market positions in highly attractive markets. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Select Interior Concepts is listed on the NASDAQ.  The Residential Design Services segment provides integrated design, sourcing and installation solutions to customers, in the selection of a broad array of interior products and finishes, including flooring, cabinets, countertops, window treatments, and related interior items. The Architectural Surfaces Group segment distributes natural and engineered stone through a national network of distribution centers and showrooms under proprietary brand names such as AG&M, Modul and Pental. For more information, visit: www.selectinteriorconcepts.com.

