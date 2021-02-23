Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Select Interior Concepts to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 15, 2021

Select Interior Concepts to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 15, 2021

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC), a premier installer and nationwide distributor of interior building products, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Monday, March 15, 2021 before the market opens. A conference call to discuss the results will be held on the same day at 9:00 AM ET and will be hosted by L.W. (Bill) Varner, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, and Nadeem Moiz, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

To participate in the conference call please dial 1-877-300-8521 from the U.S. approximately 15 minutes before the call. International callers can dial 1-412-317-6026. A webcast will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.selectinteriorconcepts.com/news-and-events/investor-calendar.

A replay will be available on the Company’s website after the completion of the call.

About Select Interior Concepts
Select Interior Concepts is a premier installer and nationwide distributor of interior building products with leading market positions in highly attractive markets. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Select Interior Concepts is listed on the NASDAQ. The Residential Design Services segment provides integrated design, sourcing and installation solutions to customers in the selection of a broad array of interior products and finishes, including flooring, cabinets, countertops, window treatments, and related interior items. The Architectural Surfaces Group segment distributes natural and engineered stone through a national network of distribution centers and showrooms under proprietary brand names such as MetroQuartz and PentalQuartz. For more information, visit: www.selectinteriorconcepts.com.

Investor Relations:
Joshua Large
(470) 548-7370
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.